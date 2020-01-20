© Ericsson

Ericsson opens new R&D site in France

Ericsson says it will establish a new R&D site in France with up to 300 employees, accelerating 5G momentum in Europe.

The site will initially focus on 5G software development and security which is aimed at benefitting the global 5G ecosystem and leveraging on our collaboration with French customers. 5G is poised to unlock new possibilities and new developments within a multitude of different industries. To fuel this development, Ericsson will open the new R&D site in early 2020, with a progressive ramp-up to increase its R&D presence to up to 300 employees, the company states in a press release. An initial unit will be established at Ericsson’s offices in Massy, France. This will provide access to a competence pool and foster industry and academic collaborations. “We recognize the economic and technological importance of the French market and the country’s influence in Europe. The rich technology ecosystem and key competencies that are present in France are conducive to building 5G through a strong R&D presence in the country. This initiative will strengthen Ericsson’s 5G software portfolio, including enhancing security capabilities, especially for the French and European markets. It will also support our continued focus on Europe and bring the latest innovations to our customers,” says Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, in the release.