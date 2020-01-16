© IC Insights Analysis | January 16, 2020
China only region to register pure-play foundry market growth
Rise of China-based fabless IC suppliers offers increased opportunities for foundries, IC Insights states in a recent report.
With the rise of the fabless IC companies in China (e.g., HiSilicon) over the past 10 years, the demand for foundry services has also risen in that country, Above shows that the China market was the only major region that showed an increase in pure-play foundry sales last year. Moreover, the European and Japanese pure-play foundry markets each displayed a double-digit decline in 2019. China’s total share of the 2018 pure-play foundry market jumped by five percentage points as compared to 2017 to 19%, exceeding the share held by the rest of the Asia-Pacific region by five points. Overall, China was responsible for essentially all of the total pure-play foundry market increase in 2018. However, in 2019, the U.S./China trade war served to slow economic growth in China and the country’s foundry marketshare increased only one percentage point last year to 20%. In total, pure-play foundry sales in China jumped by 42% in 2018 to $10.7 billion, more than 8x the 5% increase for the total pure-play foundry market that year. Moreover, in 2019, pure-play foundry sales to China increased by 6%, eight points better than the 2% decline registered for the total pure-play foundry market last year. In 2019, Taiwan-based pure-play foundry TSMC stated that about 25% of its 400+ customers are based in China. TSMC and UMC each registered double-digit sales increases to China last year. UMC showed the highest sales increase into China with a 19% jump. This increase was driven by the continued ramp up of its 300mm Fab 12X located in Xiamen, China, which opened in late 2016 and has a current capacity of about 22.7K 300mm wafers per month. In contrast, it appears that many of China-based SMIC’s Chinese customers encountered slow business conditions. SMIC’s 2019 sales in China dropped by 8% as compared to a total company sales decline of 7% last year.
European loudspeaker company brings production back home Difficulties manufacturing smaller design series among reasons for the decision to return back to base.
China only region to register pure-play foundry market growth Rise of China-based fabless IC suppliers offers increased opportunities for foundries, IC Insights states in a recent report.
Mycronic receives first SLX order Swedish production equipment specialist, Mycronic, has recieved their very first order of its mask writer SLX.
600 new German jobs as VARTA expands production again The lithium-ion battery market continues to experiencing growth, currently the market is poised to continue to move forward with an annual growth of about 30% – and VARTA wants a big piece of the pie.
FTG achieves S9100D certification at acquired PCB fab Firan Technology Group Corporation has completed and received AS9100D Certification from SAI Global Ltd. for its recently acquired PCB manufacturing facility located in Fredericksburg, Virginia USA (formerly Colonial Circuits Inc.).
Dutch block sale of technology, China miffed Following ASML’s denial of an export license by the Dutch government to sell a piece of critical chip-making technology to the Chinese, China’s ambassador to the Netherlands has issued a statement expressing his country’s displeasure.
DuPont aids S. Korea in photoresist shortage The office of Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, Sung Yun-mo, met with DuPont President Jon Kemp last week to confirm DuPont’s investment in the country’s need for diversification of its EUV photoresist supply.
Volvo building U.S. battery assembly plant In preparation for bringing a new line of electric vehicles to the U.S. market, Volvo announced it will build a battery assembly plant at its existing facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina.
New game consoles expected to trigger demand surge for graphics DRAM and SSD's TrendForce expects the year-end release of new generation game consoles to trigger a demand surge of graphics DRAM and SSD's during the second half of 2020.
A new year begins with new machinery at Swedish Microwave In Motala, Sweden sits Europe’s oldest manufacturer of Low Noise Block down-converters (LNB) for the global satellite market, namely Swedish Microwave (SMW). The company is now kicking off 2020 with an investment in production.
Lucid eyeing April reveal of pre-production sedan Luxury EV manufacturer Lucid has announced that production is underway in Silicon Valley of 80 beta prototypes of its luxury sedan, Lucid Air, to be unveiled in April in New York City.
Ideal Industries moving the ball forward at Cree Following its March announcement that Cree had sold off the entirety of its lighting business to Ideal Industries in a USD 310 million deal, Ideal said it would remain dedicated to pumping investment dollars into the now privately-held Cree Lighting.
Former pSemi exec and CEO Jim Cable retires pSemi Corporation has announced the retirement of former CEO and long-term executive Jim Cable.
Rohde & Schwarz inks agreement to use Benchmark's muscles The German electronics group has signed a strategic agreement with US EMS provider, Benchmark Electronics, to enhance its manufacturing capacities.
Stoneridge appoints new VP of operations Stoneridge Inc. has announced Kevin Heigel as its new vice president of operations.
Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue declined 11.9% in 2019 Intel reclaimed top spot in global semiconductor market; Samsung moved to no. 2.
Nokia to cut 180 jobs in Finland Finnish Nokia plans to continue streamlining its operations in Finland as part of its global restructuring and cost-saving program.
Rolls-Royce takes majority holding in power storage specialist Rolls-Royce will hold a 73.1% majority stake in Berlin-based electricity storage specialist Qinous GmbH from 15 January 2020.
ALLPCB upgrades its production line further To meet the increase in demand, ALLPCB continues to make improvements to its capacity. Recently the company introduced new machines to further upgrade the production line; a laser cutting machine, Yamaha feed gun, and new copper plating equipment.
ACDi achieves ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certification Electronics manufacturing services provider, ACDi, have been audited by BSI Group and approved for ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 certification at their Frederick, Maryland headquarters.
Jabil expands in Pune, India The manufacturer is adding some 60'000 square feet, or about 5'570 square metres, to its Indian operations.
Rivian announces close of fourth funding round Rivian closed an investment round of USD 1.3 billion in late December, led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., with Amazon, Ford Motor Company also participating.
Garz & Fricke Inc. mark opening of first U.S. office Touch panel PC manufacturer Garz & Fricke Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Edina, Minnesota last month.Load more news