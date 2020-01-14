© Jabil - for illustrative purposes

Jabil expands in Pune, India

The manufacturer is adding some 60'000 square feet, or about 5'570 square metres, to its Indian operations.

Just before Christmas Indian industrial real estate developer, IndoSpace, announced that it signed Jabil Circuit India Private Limited, a Jabil Inc. subsidiary,, as a client. The manufacturer has leased a 60’000 square feet of customised facility for light manufacturing and assembly, a press release from the developer reads. “We are happy to partner with IndoSpace for our new manufacturing and assembly plant in Pune. This facility will help Jabil Green Point, a division of Jabil Inc, in leveraging the growth potential of the Indian market which is continuing to emerge as a key manufacturing hub for our global customers,” says KA Lee, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Jabil Green Point, in the release.