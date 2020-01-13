© Garz Fricke

Garz & Fricke Inc. mark opening of first U.S. office

Touch panel PC manufacturer Garz & Fricke Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Edina, Minnesota last month.

The Hamburg, Germany-based company hosted the event on the premises of the new Lifetime Work Edina at Southdale facilities, which included a ribbon cutting that officially marked Garz & Fricke’s arrival in the U.S., a press release said. At the event, CEO Dr. Arne Dethlefs said, “The mission is to start things out from this small team and build a company that sells, supports, develops and assembles our solutions for the North American market. Hopefully, the number of employees will grow as well; we aim towards hiring 15-30 people over the next five years.” Special guests included Chicago Consul General Wolfgang Mössinger; Barbara Müller, Honorary Consul, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota & South Dakota; and Laurence Reszetar, representing the Minnesota Trade Office. Other attendees included business partners, customers, and local representatives of the chambers of commerce and local business networks.