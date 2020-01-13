© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Entegris acquires CMP slurry manufacturer Sinmat

Entegris has acquired Sinmat, a CMP slurry manufacturer. Located in Gainesville, Florida, Sinmat is now part of the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM) Division of Entegris.

Sinmat is a player in the design and production of Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurries used for polishing ultra-hard surface materials, including SiC (silicon carbide) and GaN (gallium nitride). “The acquisition of Sinmat brings Entegris significant technical expertise, talent and importantly the addition of specialty CMP slurries to our already broad specialty chemicals portfolio; allowing us to create unique and differentiated value for our customers,” says Bertrand Loy, President and CEO of Entegris, in a press release. “Sinmat is a leader in CMP slurries for polishing high performing materials in some of the fastest growing end-markets globally, including electric vehicles and 5G communications infrastructure.” “Joining Entegris provides us a great opportunity to increase the value we deliver to our customers. The combined technical expertise, global infrastructure, scale and operational resources will allow us to stay highly focused on product innovation and expand our global reach,” says Rajiv Singh, CEO of Sinmat. Entegris acquired Sinmat for approximately USD 75 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.