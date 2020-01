© Kongsberg

Following a strategic evaluation and prioritisation of the KM business in 2019, the company decided to divest Contros , and a Letter of Intent was signed with a future buyer of the business . However, the companies have now agreed not to pursue the previously announced letter of intent, and the sale of Contros will therefore not proceed. Consequently, Kongsberg Maritime has decided to cease the Contros operations, a press release reads. Contros has 20 employees and is a subdivision of the Sensors & Robotics division of KM. The company is located in Kiel / Hamburg, Germany. Contros has two primary lines of business; Sensors that measure dissolved gases in water, and also platforms and deployment systems for in-situ oceanographic measurement. KM says that it will conduct a staged closure of the operations of Contros during the first half of 2020 while still stand by its commitments to customers, employees and other stakeholders.