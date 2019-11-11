© Kongsberg

Kongsberg Maritime divests KM Contros GmbH

Following a strategic review, Kongsberg Maritime AS (KM) has decided to divest KM Contros GmbH (Contros) to AML Oceanographic Ltd. (AML).

Contros has 20 employees and is a subdivision of the Sensors & Robotics division of KM. The company is located in Kiel / Hamburg, Germany. Contros has two primary lines of business; Sensors that measure dissolved gases in water, and also platforms and deployment systems for in-situ oceanographic measurement. KM believes AML will be an excellent owner for Contros. KM and AML already have a strong long-term business relationship, which will be further strengthened with a co-operation agreement (COA) between the two companies. “Contros’ great team of skilled workers and attractive products - together with AML, lays the foundation for further growth and expansion. We are also very satisfied with having established a COA between AML/ Contros and KM,” says Arne Rinnan, Executive Vice President Sensors & Robotics in KM. AML Oceanographic is based in Canada and has 45 years of experience providing ocean sensing solutions. “We are delighted to make Contros part of the AML team. We know the foundation of every successful company is dedicated, engaged employees; Contros ticks those boxes. Plus, the product fit is perfect; their products dovetail nicely with both of AML’s product lines. Contros’ operations in Kiel will be our spearhead into the European market, which is very exciting,” says Robert Haydock, CEO of AML. The transaction details are part of a non-disclosure agreement signed between KM and AML. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2019.