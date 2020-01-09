© Ford

Ford announces massive investment in MI

Ford Motor Company has announced plans to add thousands of jobs and pump upwards of a billion dollars into two Michigan plants, to support an expansion that includes the company's electric and autonomous vehicle lines.

According to a press release, Ford will make an investment of approximately USD 750 million and add 2,700 new direct jobs at its manufacturing facility in Wayne, Mich., during the next three years. The automaker will also install new equipment and create a new modification center in order to ramp up production of its all-new Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger. The autonomous vehicle, Bronco and Ranger modification center will produce Ford’s first autonomous vehicles starting in 2021, which will come equipped with Ford’s self-driving technology and unique purpose-built interiors. The first of its kind for Ford, the center will lead efforts with the company’s existing AV research functions in Dearborn and Detroit. At Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan manufacturing site, an injection of USD 700 million and creation of 300 jobs will support production of new electrified variants of its F-150 truck, including a F-150 hybrid and fully electric F-150. Additionally, the Dearborn facility will be home to a new center for assembly of the battery packs for the F-150 hybrid and all-electric F-150. “At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today – including trucks and SUVs – while at the same time expanding our leadership into electric and autonomous vehicles,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president, Automotive. “As America’s No. 1 producer of automobiles, we are proud of our commitment to invest in manufacturing here in Michigan.” The company’s investments are intertwined with its partnerships with the United Auto Workers union, and federal, state, county and local governments. UAW President Rory Gamble said, "The UAW is proud of Ford’s commitment to manufacturing in the United States and in Michigan. This is a direct result of the 2019 collective bargaining process, providing additional jobs – and job security – for UAW members in Southeast Michigan.” In the 2019 UAW-Ford contract mentioned by Gamble, Ford promised to invest USD 6 billion in its U.S. factories, along with creating or retaining 8,500 jobs. In 2020, Ford will debut the all-new F-150 and F-150 hybrid. Following that, Ford will launch its all-electric F-150, to be built at the Dearborn plant, as part of the company’s USD 11.5 billion global electrified vehicle investment.