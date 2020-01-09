© Ford General | January 09, 2020
Ford announces massive investment in MI
Ford Motor Company has announced plans to add thousands of jobs and pump upwards of a billion dollars into two Michigan plants, to support an expansion that includes the company's electric and autonomous vehicle lines.
According to a press release, Ford will make an investment of approximately USD 750 million and add 2,700 new direct jobs at its manufacturing facility in Wayne, Mich., during the next three years. The automaker will also install new equipment and create a new modification center in order to ramp up production of its all-new Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger. The autonomous vehicle, Bronco and Ranger modification center will produce Ford’s first autonomous vehicles starting in 2021, which will come equipped with Ford’s self-driving technology and unique purpose-built interiors. The first of its kind for Ford, the center will lead efforts with the company’s existing AV research functions in Dearborn and Detroit. At Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan manufacturing site, an injection of USD 700 million and creation of 300 jobs will support production of new electrified variants of its F-150 truck, including a F-150 hybrid and fully electric F-150. Additionally, the Dearborn facility will be home to a new center for assembly of the battery packs for the F-150 hybrid and all-electric F-150. “At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today – including trucks and SUVs – while at the same time expanding our leadership into electric and autonomous vehicles,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president, Automotive. “As America’s No. 1 producer of automobiles, we are proud of our commitment to invest in manufacturing here in Michigan.” The company’s investments are intertwined with its partnerships with the United Auto Workers union, and federal, state, county and local governments. UAW President Rory Gamble said, "The UAW is proud of Ford’s commitment to manufacturing in the United States and in Michigan. This is a direct result of the 2019 collective bargaining process, providing additional jobs – and job security – for UAW members in Southeast Michigan.” In the 2019 UAW-Ford contract mentioned by Gamble, Ford promised to invest USD 6 billion in its U.S. factories, along with creating or retaining 8,500 jobs. In 2020, Ford will debut the all-new F-150 and F-150 hybrid. Following that, Ford will launch its all-electric F-150, to be built at the Dearborn plant, as part of the company’s USD 11.5 billion global electrified vehicle investment.
Ad
"
Ford announces massive investment in MI Ford Motor Company has announced plans to add thousands of jobs and pump upwards of a billion dollars into two Michigan plants, to support an expansion that includes the company's electric and autonomous vehicle lines.
TT acquires US aerospace and defence power supply business Excelitas Technologies has completed the sale of its defense power product line based in Covina, California to TT Electronics.
Schweizer signs distribution agreement with Nagase Schweizer Electronic AG and Nagase & Co., Ltd. have entered into a sales distribution agreement for Japan.
BJG Electronics Group buys Intro Corporation Long Island, N.Y.- based electronics distributor and Rockwood portfolio company BJG Electronics Group has acquired Florida-based Intro Corporation.
Sponsored content by Evertiq New Media ABEmbracing the Christmas spirit with Barncancerfonden! Each Christmas holiday season, children all over the world are given the chance to make a wish list. All of them hope that Santa Clause will grant those wishes; provided he has decided they have been good.
Ad
SMTC Corp. tops USD 30 million in new contracts Global EMS company SMTC Corporation announced its award of more than USD 31 million in new business from three leading global avionics, aerospace and defense technology companies.
IMET merges with TJM Electronics IMET Electronics Corporation has merged with TJM Electronics Associates, which are both owned by Pennsylvania-based Logue Family Holdings Inc.
Abracon acquires ILSI America Abracon LLC, manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, has acquired ILSI America LLC, a privately-held company in the same market, along with all subsidiaries.
GKN Aerospace opens new wiring facility in India On the fourth of December, GKN Aerospace officially opened its all-new facility for Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) in Pune, India.
DRAM contract prices to rise in 1Q20 says TrendForce The consistent increase in DRAM spot prices since December and the power outage at Samsung’s Hwaseong fab on December 31, 2019 have not seriously impacted the supply side of the DRAM market, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce,
PCB Connect opens American headquarters PCB Connect recently opened the company’s new North American headquarters in Sharon, Massachusetts. This will be the 16th global location for the Swedish printed circuit board supplier.
Pendulum Instruments acquires FLC Electronics Pendulum Instruments, an expert in time & frequency measurement, analysis and calibration, has acquired Sweden-based, FLC Electronics AB, a provider of high-voltage linear amplifiers and arbitrary pulse pattern generators.
Curtiss-Wright completes Acquisition of 901D Holdings Curtiss-Wright Corporation has completed the acquisition of 901D Holdings, LLC (901D) for USD 132 million in cash.
IDT start operations as Renesas Electronics America Following the successful integration of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. in the US, acquired on March 30, 2019, former IDT began operating in the market under the name of Renesas Electronics America Inc. as of January 1, 2020.
ABB completes divestment of two Electrification joint ventures in Shanghai Before year end 2019, ABB completed the divestment of all its shares in two Shanghai-based Electrification joint ventures, Shanghai ABB Breakers Co., Ltd. and Shanghai ABB Guangdian Electric Co., Ltd. to holding subsidiaries of Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group (SGEG), ABB’s joint venture partner in the two companies.
Atlas Copco completes the acquisition of German supplier of dispensing solutions Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of Scheugenpflug AG. The company offers dispensing solutions including adhesive bonding and potting solutions, used in various industries. The acquisition was announced October 25, 2019.
VARTA AG completes acquisition of VARTA Consumer from Energizer VARTA AG successfully completed the acquisition of the Europe-based VARTA Consumer Batteries business (VARTA Consumer) from US-based Energizer Holdings, Inc.
Meyer Burger divests Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V. Meyer Burger Technology Ltd is selling its inkjet printing business (PiXDRO) located in Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V. in Eindhoven (NL) to Süss MicroTec SE headquartered in Germany.
1Q20 NAND Flash price is projected to continue rising According to the latest analysis by the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce, the contract price of client SSD has fallen for seven consecutive quarters until 2Q19 from peak price, to barely above the price of HDD.
Amtech updates on timing of sale of solar business Amtech Systems has provided an update on the expected timing of the completion of the sale of the remainder of its solar business.
Global semiconductor sales decrease slightly MoM in November The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.7 billion for the month of November 2019, a decrease of 0.3% from the previous month's total and 10.8% lower than the November 2018 total of USD 41.1 billion.
Elite Group executes binding LoI with Power Conversion Technologies Inc. Elite Group, Inc., a Nevada corporation, entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Power Conversion Technologies Inc. (PCTI) in late December 2019.
Taiwan PCB production increases to USD 21.9bn in 2019 According to statistics from the TPCA (Taiwan Printed Circuit Association), the production value of Taiwanese PCB companies in Mainland China during Q3/2019 amounts to NT$ 185.7 billion (approx. USD 5.9 billion).
Beijer Electronics signs agreement with Otis Swedish Beijer Electronics Group AB has through its business entity Beijer Electronics signed an agreement with Otis valued at more than SEK 150 million (EUR 14.36 million).
WESCO raises offer to acquire Anixter WESCO International is seeking to acquire Anixter International and made an initial offer valued at USD 90 per Anixter share; an offer that has now been improved.Load more news