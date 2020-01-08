© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 08, 2020
IMET merges with TJM Electronics
IMET Electronics Corporation has merged with TJM Electronics Associates, which are both owned by Pennsylvania-based Logue Family Holdings Inc.
The merged company will live under the TJM Electronics brand. TJM is a Preferred Supplier List member for defense contractors and IMET focuses on contract manufacturing and product development for industrial manufacturing. With this merger, the new TJM Electronics brand will expands its capabilities to include contract manufacturing, industrial design, mechanical design, custom PCB assembly, prototyping, and electronics engineering. The merger adds a third independent company to the Logue Family Holding’s portfolio, which include ThermOmegaTech, designer and manufacturer of self-actuating temperature control valves, and BBQ Guru, a manufacturer of temperature control devices such as the DigiQ and CyberQ, as well as Monolith grills and accessories for low and slow cooking.
Abracon acquires ILSI America Abracon LLC, manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, has acquired ILSI America LLC, a privately-held company in the same market, along with all subsidiaries.
GKN Aerospace opens new wiring facility in India On the fourth of December, GKN Aerospace officially opened its all-new facility for Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) in Pune, India.
DRAM contract prices to rise in 1Q20 says TrendForce The consistent increase in DRAM spot prices since December and the power outage at Samsung’s Hwaseong fab on December 31, 2019 have not seriously impacted the supply side of the DRAM market, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce,
PCB Connect opens American headquarters PCB Connect recently opened the company’s new North American headquarters in Sharon, Massachusetts. This will be the 16th global location for the Swedish printed circuit board supplier.
Pendulum Instruments acquires FLC Electronics Pendulum Instruments, an expert in time & frequency measurement, analysis and calibration, has acquired Sweden-based, FLC Electronics AB, a provider of high-voltage linear amplifiers and arbitrary pulse pattern generators.
Curtiss-Wright completes Acquisition of 901D Holdings Curtiss-Wright Corporation has completed the acquisition of 901D Holdings, LLC (901D) for USD 132 million in cash.
IDT start operations as Renesas Electronics America Following the successful integration of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. in the US, acquired on March 30, 2019, former IDT began operating in the market under the name of Renesas Electronics America Inc. as of January 1, 2020.
ABB completes divestment of two Electrification joint ventures in Shanghai Before year end 2019, ABB completed the divestment of all its shares in two Shanghai-based Electrification joint ventures, Shanghai ABB Breakers Co., Ltd. and Shanghai ABB Guangdian Electric Co., Ltd. to holding subsidiaries of Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group (SGEG), ABB’s joint venture partner in the two companies.
Atlas Copco completes the acquisition of German supplier of dispensing solutions Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of Scheugenpflug AG. The company offers dispensing solutions including adhesive bonding and potting solutions, used in various industries. The acquisition was announced October 25, 2019.
VARTA AG completes acquisition of VARTA Consumer from Energizer VARTA AG successfully completed the acquisition of the Europe-based VARTA Consumer Batteries business (VARTA Consumer) from US-based Energizer Holdings, Inc.
Meyer Burger divests Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V. Meyer Burger Technology Ltd is selling its inkjet printing business (PiXDRO) located in Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V. in Eindhoven (NL) to Süss MicroTec SE headquartered in Germany.
1Q20 NAND Flash price is projected to continue rising According to the latest analysis by the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce, the contract price of client SSD has fallen for seven consecutive quarters until 2Q19 from peak price, to barely above the price of HDD.
Amtech updates on timing of sale of solar business Amtech Systems has provided an update on the expected timing of the completion of the sale of the remainder of its solar business.
Global semiconductor sales decrease slightly MoM in November The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.7 billion for the month of November 2019, a decrease of 0.3% from the previous month's total and 10.8% lower than the November 2018 total of USD 41.1 billion.
Elite Group executes binding LoI with Power Conversion Technologies Inc. Elite Group, Inc., a Nevada corporation, entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Power Conversion Technologies Inc. (PCTI) in late December 2019.
Taiwan PCB production increases to USD 21.9bn in 2019 According to statistics from the TPCA (Taiwan Printed Circuit Association), the production value of Taiwanese PCB companies in Mainland China during Q3/2019 amounts to NT$ 185.7 billion (approx. USD 5.9 billion).
Beijer Electronics signs agreement with Otis Swedish Beijer Electronics Group AB has through its business entity Beijer Electronics signed an agreement with Otis valued at more than SEK 150 million (EUR 14.36 million).
WESCO raises offer to acquire Anixter WESCO International is seeking to acquire Anixter International and made an initial offer valued at USD 90 per Anixter share; an offer that has now been improved.
Intervala expands manufacturing Footprint with new acquisition Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, has acquired Varitron Hudson in Hudson, New Hampshire.
LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW batteries LION E-Mobility AG announces that the Canadian customer "The Lion Electric Co." signed a potential multi-million-euro series supply contract of BMW batteries with LION Smart GmbH.Load more news