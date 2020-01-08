© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

IMET merges with TJM Electronics

IMET Electronics Corporation has merged with TJM Electronics Associates, which are both owned by Pennsylvania-based Logue Family Holdings Inc.

The merged company will live under the TJM Electronics brand. TJM is a Preferred Supplier List member for defense contractors and IMET focuses on contract manufacturing and product development for industrial manufacturing. With this merger, the new TJM Electronics brand will expands its capabilities to include contract manufacturing, industrial design, mechanical design, custom PCB assembly, prototyping, and electronics engineering. The merger adds a third independent company to the Logue Family Holding’s portfolio, which include ThermOmegaTech, designer and manufacturer of self-actuating temperature control valves, and BBQ Guru, a manufacturer of temperature control devices such as the DigiQ and CyberQ, as well as Monolith grills and accessories for low and slow cooking.