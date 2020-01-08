© GKN Aerospace General | January 08, 2020
GKN Aerospace opens new wiring facility in India
On the fourth of December, GKN Aerospace officially opened its all-new facility for Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) in Pune, India.
The site will focus on the assembly of wiring systems for commercial aircraft and aero-engines like the Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737, 777X and Boeing 787. The Pune facility, with a surface of 11'000 square metre, will operate alongside the existing Joint Venture for wiring systems in Bangalore, which is serving the defence market. The company says that with the new facility, GKN Aerospace will create 200 jobs in 2020 growing to 800 within five years; it also stresses that it will recruit a significant number of female operators and engineers and will provide on-site training for employees. A team of 30 persons has been built to date. GKN Aerospace has invested USD 10 million in the site and in its state of the art equipment and technologies, a press release reads. “We are really proud to open this state of the art facility in Pune. This is a true demonstration of our enduring partnership with India and of the solid growth of the Indian Aerospace Industry and of our EWIS business. The collaboration with the local authorities and support of the regional government has been vital,” says John Pritchard, CEO Aerostructures and Systems Europe and Asia in a press release.
DRAM contract prices to rise in 1Q20 says TrendForce The consistent increase in DRAM spot prices since December and the power outage at Samsung’s Hwaseong fab on December 31, 2019 have not seriously impacted the supply side of the DRAM market, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce,
PCB Connect opens American headquarters PCB Connect recently opened the company’s new North American headquarters in Sharon, Massachusetts. This will be the 16th global location for the Swedish printed circuit board supplier.
Pendulum Instruments acquires FLC Electronics Pendulum Instruments, an expert in time & frequency measurement, analysis and calibration, has acquired Sweden-based, FLC Electronics AB, a provider of high-voltage linear amplifiers and arbitrary pulse pattern generators.
Curtiss-Wright completes Acquisition of 901D Holdings Curtiss-Wright Corporation has completed the acquisition of 901D Holdings, LLC (901D) for USD 132 million in cash.
IDT start operations as Renesas Electronics America Following the successful integration of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. in the US, acquired on March 30, 2019, former IDT began operating in the market under the name of Renesas Electronics America Inc. as of January 1, 2020.
ABB completes divestment of two Electrification joint ventures in Shanghai Before year end 2019, ABB completed the divestment of all its shares in two Shanghai-based Electrification joint ventures, Shanghai ABB Breakers Co., Ltd. and Shanghai ABB Guangdian Electric Co., Ltd. to holding subsidiaries of Shanghai Guangdian Electric Group (SGEG), ABB’s joint venture partner in the two companies.
Atlas Copco completes the acquisition of German supplier of dispensing solutions Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of Scheugenpflug AG. The company offers dispensing solutions including adhesive bonding and potting solutions, used in various industries. The acquisition was announced October 25, 2019.
VARTA AG completes acquisition of VARTA Consumer from Energizer VARTA AG successfully completed the acquisition of the Europe-based VARTA Consumer Batteries business (VARTA Consumer) from US-based Energizer Holdings, Inc.
Meyer Burger divests Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V. Meyer Burger Technology Ltd is selling its inkjet printing business (PiXDRO) located in Meyer Burger (Netherlands) B.V. in Eindhoven (NL) to Süss MicroTec SE headquartered in Germany.
1Q20 NAND Flash price is projected to continue rising According to the latest analysis by the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce, the contract price of client SSD has fallen for seven consecutive quarters until 2Q19 from peak price, to barely above the price of HDD.
Amtech updates on timing of sale of solar business Amtech Systems has provided an update on the expected timing of the completion of the sale of the remainder of its solar business.
Global semiconductor sales decrease slightly MoM in November The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.7 billion for the month of November 2019, a decrease of 0.3% from the previous month's total and 10.8% lower than the November 2018 total of USD 41.1 billion.
Elite Group executes binding LoI with Power Conversion Technologies Inc. Elite Group, Inc., a Nevada corporation, entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Power Conversion Technologies Inc. (PCTI) in late December 2019.
Taiwan PCB production increases to USD 21.9bn in 2019 According to statistics from the TPCA (Taiwan Printed Circuit Association), the production value of Taiwanese PCB companies in Mainland China during Q3/2019 amounts to NT$ 185.7 billion (approx. USD 5.9 billion).
Beijer Electronics signs agreement with Otis Swedish Beijer Electronics Group AB has through its business entity Beijer Electronics signed an agreement with Otis valued at more than SEK 150 million (EUR 14.36 million).
WESCO raises offer to acquire Anixter WESCO International is seeking to acquire Anixter International and made an initial offer valued at USD 90 per Anixter share; an offer that has now been improved.
Intervala expands manufacturing Footprint with new acquisition Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, has acquired Varitron Hudson in Hudson, New Hampshire.
LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW batteries LION E-Mobility AG announces that the Canadian customer "The Lion Electric Co." signed a potential multi-million-euro series supply contract of BMW batteries with LION Smart GmbH.
North American PCB industry growth continues strong Sales and orders in November were strong among the North American PCB companies, and it continued to outpace last year. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.08, says the IPC.
Kitron awarded energy orders Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 75 million for development of test systems and production of electronics modules that are part of control systems for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology used for offshore wind power.
Konka invests millions in research institute Chinese electronics manufacturer, Konka Group, is doubling down on its goal to lead the industry in developing and building the Micro LED market with an investment of RMB 1.5 billion (more than USD 215 million) towards research and development of the emerging technology in the from of a Semiconductor Optoelectronics Research Institute.
Mitsubishi Electric chosen as prime contractor of the new satellite Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has been designated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as the prime contractor of the new satellite for Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-2.
Elliptic Labs with two new design wins Elliptic Labs is announcing today that it has signed a contract for two new design wins. Elliptic’s INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor will be incorporated into two more models of smartphones for an Asian OEM.Load more news
