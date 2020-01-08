© PCB Connect - Swedish HQ

PCB Connect opens American headquarters

PCB Connect recently opened the company’s new North American headquarters in Sharon, Massachusetts. This will be the 16th global location for the Swedish printed circuit board supplier.

When making the announcement, CEO Jonas Pettersson also announced the appointment of long-time PCB professional William M Hackett to run the new North American operation. “We are very pleased to now have a North American headquarters. We consider this area of the world to be target rich with the type of customers. Our company does especially well providing the right printed circuit board solutions for each customer. At PCB Connect we believe in doing everything we can to help our customers be successful. We look forward to doing the same thing for our North American friends as well,” Pettersson said “We feel fortunate that we were able to find someone as capable and experienced as William Hackett to run our North American operation. With over twenty years in the business, holding key positions with significant market-leading PCB companies, we are confident that he will lead us to success in North America,” Pettersson continued.