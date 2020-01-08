© Pendulum

Pendulum Instruments acquires FLC Electronics

Pendulum Instruments, an expert in time & frequency measurement, analysis and calibration, has acquired Sweden-based, FLC Electronics AB, a provider of high-voltage linear amplifiers and arbitrary pulse pattern generators.

The Swedish company is based in Gothenburg, and has sold its products to large electronics companies and institutes all over the world. The FLC Electronics product line is targeted to generate stimulus signals to Liquid crystals, OLEDs, MEMS, and Piezo-electrical devices in advanced R&D, physical research and other industrial & scientific applications. The amplifiers can also be used in the lab as general purpose broadband ultra-linear amplifiers from DC into the MHz range. “The new product portfolio from FLC is a very interesting addition to our current Time & Frequency products portfolio, where we see a great customer synergy in our sales channels. We have now a broader portfolio to offer our R&D and Scientific customers via our global distribution network. I am also very pleased that the CTO of FLC will continue to support us also in the future with new product development”, says Harald Kruger, Global Sales Director of Pendulum Instruments, in a press release.