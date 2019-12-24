© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Elliptic Labs with two new design wins

Elliptic Labs is announcing today that it has signed a contract for two new design wins. Elliptic’s INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor will be incorporated into two more models of smartphones for an Asian OEM.

“Elliptic Labs is seeing strong growth with the inclusion of its technology in so many phones,” says Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs, in a press release. “Asian OEMs appreciate the possibilities this technology offers. Having the ability to deliver a full-screen phone and replace the proximity sensor with software opens up so many more options for manufacturers who are looking to deliver advanced features to customers.”