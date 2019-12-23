© GomSpace group

GomSpace wins significant product order in North America

GomSpace signed a contract with an existing customer on the North American market in the geo-intelligence industry for the delivery of a software defined radio modules and antenna systems.

The contract is worth 7.9 MSEK and will be fully delivered in 2020. GomSpace has over the years built a strong product portfolio and in-orbit track record with its software defined radio modules and antenna modules helping our customers to realize many different applications. “This is a significant win accelerating our growth in the North American market with a growing number of both commercial and institutional customers depending on our products both for radio payloads and satellite platforms,” says CEO, Niels Buus, from GomSpace.