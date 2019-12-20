© Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker via Instagram General | December 20, 2019
Wisconsin, Foxconn back to the mat
Foxconn Technology Group, despite changing the original deal, may still be able to qualify for up to USD 3 billion in state tax credits if they agree to new terms, according to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.
“If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it’s logical that they will get the credits,” Evers told The Associated Press in an interview on Thursday. “But if they don’t, that’s a whole different deal.” At issue is a 2017 contract signed by previous Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. The terms of that deal would allow Foxconn to earn just under USD 4 billion in state and local tax incentives if the company followed through to build a USD 10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant that would employ up to 13,000 people. At that time, President Trump touted the contract as a sign of a rehabbed domestic manufacturing economy. When Foxconn eventually announced it was downsizing the factory from its originally planned Generation 10.5 plant to a Generation 6 plant, it meant the factory would produce smaller, thin-film transistor liquid crystal display screens for cellphones and other mobile devices instead of larger screens. The change would result in significantly fewer jobs. Evers has taken the position that the contract’s terms must be updated to reflect the change to the original agreement, going so far as to communicate to Foxconn last month that they no longer qualify for the tax incentives and that any such perks would hinge on a refreshed contract. In the statement to AP on Thursday, Evers also said, “What they’re going to do now is completely different in many ways than what they were planning to do. And words mean stuff. And therefore, in order for us to have a document that is reflective of what we’re expecting to do, I think we should sit down and talk about it. And I think we will.” According to AP, Foxconn confirmed that talks with the Governor’s office are underway but stopped short of divulging any new details.
Quester Tangent installs Universal Instruments line Canada train electronics manufacturer Quester Tangent has installed a Universal Instruments line in its Saanichton, British Columbia facility.
SUSS MicroTec to acquire inkjet printer division of Meyer Burger SUSS MicroTec plans to purchase PiXDRO, a division of Meyer Burger Deutschland GmbH. Both companies signed a corresponding agreement on 19 December 2019.
Filtronic expands with $1.3 million equipment investment Designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, Filtronic, has invested over USD 1.3 million in new equipment for its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK.
Sponsored content by CMLCML putting the drive into e-mobility As the global demand and trend for e-mobility grows, we understand that customers are looking for products with better performance, stricter tolerance, increased reliability and cost effectiveness. This means your PCB provider must understand the challenge you are facing, be able to support you throughout the whole process – from the first technical questions to the end of life.
Yongsan to use TactoTek's IMSE technology in automotive interior parts Yongsan will market and sell automotive interior parts with TactoTek injection molded structural electronics (IMSE) features. Under the agreement, Yongsan will develop and validate solutions for a number of automotive interior uses including seats, trim, sun visors and leather-wrapped interior parts.
KATEK acquires electronics production in Düsseldorf The Munich-based electronics service provider KATEK, a portfolio company of PRIMEPULSE SE, will take over the SMT production of the Huf Group in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Mycronic gets order from Asian customer Mycronic has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications and a Prexision MMS measurement system for quality assurance of advanced photomasks.
Eaton, Jabil to partner on EMS for EV market Power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business has chosen Jabil, a U.S.-based global EMS company, as its partner to produce electromechanical and PCB assemblies.
Eric Stodel appointed as new CEO Neways Neways' Supervisory Board formally notified the shareholders of the proposed appointment of Eric Stodel to the position of CEO.
EUR 30 million to upgrade AT&S' Korean location No matter if diagnostic devices, therapeutic applications, implants or small medical devices such as hearing aids or insulin pumps – the requirements for PCBs for health technology products are increasing. To consider this trend, AT&S initiated a technology upgrade in mid-December at the AT&S location in Ansan, Korea.
Benshaw Inc. acquires Aucom Electronics LTD Benshaw Inc. has finalized an agreement to acquire Aucom Electronics LTD, a New Zealand-based manufacturer of soft starters.
DigiLens, Crystal Optech partner on AR technology DigiLens Inc. has announced its first China-based licensee, Crystal Optech, and the hiring of Country Manager Xiaoshu Lin, based in China.
Global fab equipment spending rebounds in second half of 2019 Projected 2019 global fab equipment spending has been revised upward to USD 56.6 billion on the strength of surging memory investments in the latter part of the year after a weak first half, SEMI reports in its World Fab Forecast.
Groupe PSA and FCA agree to merge Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot S.A. have signed a binding Combination Agreement providing for a 50/50 merger of their businesses to create the fourth largest automotive OEM by volume and third largest by revenue.
Jabil's strategy remains intact and the plan is working well “Our first quarter results reflect exceptional execution across all of our businesses,” says CEO Mark Mondello, as he comments the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2020.
GPD Global installs precision dispenser at Universal GPD Global has installed a MAX II precision dispenser at Universal Instruments’ Advanced Process Lab (APL) in New York.
Long and winding road for China’s EV maker NIO In its third round of layoffs this year, NIO US has filed another WARN notice with the State of California’s EDD office indicating 141 layoffs, bringing the total to 273 for the year.
Benchmark Electronics closing Silicon Valley plant Arizona-based Benchmark Electronics Inc. has taken the next step in its previously announced plan to restructure the company, with the filing of WARN notice with the State of California concerning its San Jose facility.
VIRTEX acquires Precision Technology Inc. Austin-based EMS provider VIRTEX has announced the acquisition of Precision Technology (PTI).
Picosun augments energy and density for batteries As the performance requirements of devices running on lithium-ion batteries are increasing, Finnish Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) equipment and solutions provider, Picosun Group, thinks that the functional characteristics of their power sources should be improved as well.
Rheinmetall wins major order in the mobile communications market The Düsseldorf, Germany-based technology group Rheinmetall AG is systematically expanding the activities of its Automotive arm to include new product categories outside the automotive industry.
HEICO Corp. picks up Quell Corporation HEICO Corporation announced that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of Quell Corporation in an all-cash transaction.Load more news
