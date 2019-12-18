© digilens

DigiLens, Crystal Optech partner on AR technology

DigiLens Inc. has announced its first China-based licensee, Crystal Optech, and the hiring of Country Manager Xiaoshu Lin, based in China.

The partnership with Crystal Optech, an optical elements manufacturer of optical coating, AR optics and semiconductor optics will facilitate entry of the customizable DigiLens Crystal waveguides to the consumer and enterprise markets in 2020, according to a press release. DigiLens CEO Chris Pickett said, “We’re excited to expand into China with the hiring of Mr. Lin and our partnership with Crystal Optech, a leader in optical manufacturing for consumer devices who already work with many popular digital and mobile phone enterprises. Working together, we can start mass volume production on AR displays using our low cost, high-performance Crystal waveguides.” The partnership plans call for DigiLens to significantly expand its footprint in Asia by creating a quality manufacturing base to build a variety of optical solutions for AR developers who are interested in using crystal waveguides for devices like smart glasses and heads up displays (HUD). DigiLens stated that the Lin’s leadership will help guide the company’s expansion in China, considering his16 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Formerly, Lin has worked for Synaptics, ATMEL, and STMicroelectonics in leadership positions, and he brings a strong technical background, especially in LCD and OLED display. Founded in 2003, DigiLens is a private company based in Sunnyvale, California.