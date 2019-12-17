© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_

Benchmark Electronics closing Silicon Valley plant

Arizona-based Benchmark Electronics Inc. has taken the next step in its previously announced plan to restructure the company, with the filing of WARN notice with the State of California concerning its San Jose facility.

In the November filing with the State of California, publicly-traded Benchmark cited that 181 employees would be affected from the permanent closure of the company’s 80,000-sq. ft. facility. This follows the July announcement that two North American facilities, San Jose and Guaymas, Mexico, would be shuttered in early 2020, affecting about 3% of Benchmark’s global workforce. The company has not stated the exact timeline for the Mexico closure. A Benchmark spokesperson told the Silicon Valley Business Journal this week that the first wave of layoffs in San Jose would happen in mid-January and wrap up by the end of the second quarter. Those affected will get severance pay and career transition services, with some possibly transferring to a different Benchmark location.