VIRTEX acquires Precision Technology Inc.

Austin-based EMS provider VIRTEX has announced the acquisition of Precision Technology (PTI).

From its single-facility location in Plano, Texas, PTI has served the EMS industry for 20 years, providing mission-critical products in a high-mix, low-volume production environment. VIRTEX CEO Brad Heath said in a press release, "Precision Technology expands VIRTEX's NPI and ultra-low volume capability into the Texas aerospace and defense corridor, enhancing our relationships with key military customers. PTI also expands our expertise in flex and rigid-flex board assembly within the VIRTEX platform, which will be beneficial for our existing customers. Adding PTI to the VIRTEX platform enhances the services and capabilities within the Southwest region and expands VIRTEX's commitment to provide both dedicated NPI capabilities, as well as volume manufacturing with each of our geographic markets." PTI CEO Jeff Diora said, "Being a part of VIRTEX allows us to pursue programs that require greater working capital and geographic reach where we have been unable to compete before. We are also excited about the additional services in engineering development, precision machining and space and satellite capability that will come from being part of the VIRTEX family. This is a great fit for both our employees and our customers." Virtex has additional manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Juarez, Mexico.