© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Cogiscan, BasiCAE form strategic partnership

Quebec-based Cogiscan Inc. has announced a partnership with China’s BasiCAE Technology, a provider of traditional shop control systems and software customization services.

According to a press release, BasiCAE technology, combined with Cogiscan’s Co-NECT solutions for machine connectivity, will improve product architecture and provide their customers with more flexible solution. BasiCAE General Manager Bo Yang said in a press release, “We are looking forward collaborating with Cogiscan, and hope to establish higher standards on Smart Manufacturing and Intelligent Factory. Cogiscan has the most flexible solutions in the SMT industry and the most powerful real-time data collection platform. This is exactly what our customers are looking for. We believe that this partnership is a great combination and brings a complementary and promising new offering.” Greg Benoit, Cogiscan director of Business Development, added, “I believe this new partnership will bring strong value to both companies and to our mutual customers. Together, we can provide robust solutions for this new market, making this a true win-win scenario!”