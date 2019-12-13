© Tactotek

Kyocera and TactoTek collaborate on IMSE solution

Kyocera and TactoTek has singed a marketing agreement which aims to bring IMSE solutions to several new market segments, including industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, and more.

TactoTek’s proprietary IMSE technology integrates printed electronics and electronic components within 3D injection molded structures to create thin, seamless and economical smart molded structures. The Finnish company licenses its IMSE technology to manufacturers who then design and mass produce parts for their OEM customers. “Kyocera has the unique ability to offer high technology solutions in three dimensions—by region, by product, and by market,” says Masafumi Ikeuchi, General Manager of the Corporate Display Group at Kyocera Corporation, in a press release. “Geographically, we cover the globe. From a product standpoint, we can design custom solutions ranging from materials, components and devices, to equipment and systems. And as for markets, we have deep expertise in servicing the needs of the automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and communications markets, to name a few of our strategic priorities. I believe that TactoTek’s IMSE technology is well-positioned to integrate with Kyocera’s core competencies across regions, products, and markets.” Kyocera and TactoTek are working closely together on their first IMSE collaboration project, a prototype part that will form the basis for a full technical and commercial evaluation of the use of IMSE technology in Kyocera’s products for automotive and other markets. “We are very pleased to partner with Kyocera, a recognized technology innovator and global leader in multiple markets with strong demand for IMSE. This partnership will significantly strengthen our presence in Japan, and around the world,” adds Jussi Harvela, CEO at TactoTek.