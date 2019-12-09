© ZF Electronics Production | December 09, 2019
ZF to set up third research and development centre in China
ZF Friedrichshafen AG is establishing a third Chinese R&D centre in Guangzhou southern China. Representatives of ZF and the local authorities have signed an agreement and ZF plans to invest approximately EUR 90 million in the new development center.
ZF already has two development centers in China, both located in Shanghai. With their respective focus on the development of active and passive safety technology as well as driveline and chassis technology, the two centers support ZF customers throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Meanwhile, the massive expansion of future technologies such as automated driving and e-mobility has created additional demand for engineering capacities, which ZF is addressing with the establishment of the research and development center in Guangzhou. “The decision to build a third development center in China is of great importance and confirms ZF’s strategic goal of further expansion in the largest global automotive market,” says Dr. Holger Klein, member of ZF’s Board of Management and responsible for the Asia-Pacific region, in a press release. “The new center will develop key technologies and system solutions for ZF that we can also use in other market regions.” The new research and development centre in Guangzhou, is planned to be operational by 2023. In addition, the center will also be home to a satellite of the Shanghai-based research and development centers in order to optimally serve customers in southern China. The development center in Guangzhou will have core competencies in engineering and research and development and will cover aspects such as software development and related technologies for the mobility of the future.
Sypris Electronics tapped for NASA project Sypris Electronics LLC has been awarded a contract from Collins Aerospace in association with NASA’s Orion Spacecraft project.
NexLogic eyes implantable med-electronics NexLogic Technologies Inc. has announced its entry into assembly and manufacturing of implantable medical devices, a rapidly growing segment in the medical electronics market.
International Wire Group buys Owl Wire and Cable International Wire Group (IWG) has acquired New York-based Owl Wire and Cable from Marmon Holdings Inc.
ZF to set up third research and development centre in China ZF Friedrichshafen AG is establishing a third Chinese R&D centre in Guangzhou southern China. Representatives of ZF and the local authorities have signed an agreement and ZF plans to invest approximately EUR 90 million in the new development center.
Semiconductor market suffers another plunge in Q3 With revenue plunging by a gut-wrenching 14.7% in the third quarter, the global semiconductor market appears destined for a year of double-digit decline, despite some signs of growth in the critical memory segment, says IHS Markit.
Ericsson to pay $1B to resolve US corruption investigations Swedish telecom company Ericsson has reached a resolution on U.S. FCPA investigations by the the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bel acquires CUI Inc. power assets Bel Fuse Inc. has closed on its previously-announced deal with CUI Global for the majority of the power business of its subsidiary, CUI Inc.
Accel Robotics more than quadruples initial funding San Diego-based start-up Accel Robotics has announced a USD 30 million Series A funding round led by SoftBank Group Co.
General Motors, LG Chem partner in Ohio General Motors and LG Chem have announced plans to form a joint, equally-owned company to mass-produce electric vehicle battery cells.
Swissbit opens electronics production facility in Berlin Swissbit has been manufacturing in Germany since 2002 and has now official opened its new electronics production facility in Berlin.
Revenue ranking of global top 10 IC design companies The newest analysis from TrendForce shows that several U.S.-based IC design companies experienced continually expanding losses in 3Q19 revenue because of the ongoing China-U.S. trade war and because Huawei had yet to be removed from the Entity List.
Mycronic receives order for an upgrade of a Prexision system Swedish production equipment specialist, Mycronic AB, has received an order to upgrade a system to a full-scale Prexision 8.
Kurtz Ersa inaugurates new extension buildingin Asia Kurtz Ersa Asia Ltd. celebrated its 15th anniversary in China and at the same time opened its extension building in Zhuhai.
Clover Wireless acquires Teleplan Illinois-based Clover Wireless has acquired Teleplan International N.V., a global electronics supply chain services and solutions provider.
FLIR Systems, Providence Photonics finalize deal Oregon-based FLIR Systems has completed its strategic investment in Providence Photonics, developers of advanced software used to quantify invisible gas emissions using FLIR optical gas imaging (OGI) cameras.
Lucid Motors sees EV facility groundbreaking Lucid Motors has officially begun phase-one construction of its EV manufacturing facility in Arizona, representing an investment of more than USD 300 million.
Precogs’ CEO: ‘If we can’t help you, it won’t cost you’ The business model of Precogs, the company that has created a global marketplace that connects a buyers ERP with component distributors, is quite intriguing; you will only pay out of what the company can save you.
Cre8tek invests in robotics to increase efficiency and quality Danish-Chinese electronics manufacturer, Cre8tek, has recently invested in added automation in the shape of robots; which are currently moving into the company’s production plant in Shenzhen with the aim to increase efficiency and quality.
Global semiconductor sales increase 2.9% MoM in October The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.6 billion for the month of October 2019, an increase of 2.9% from the previous month's total of USD 35.6 billion, but down 13.1% compared to the October 2018 total of USD 42.1 billion.
Standex International buys Torotel Inc. Standex International Corporation and Torotel Inc. have reached a definitive agreement for Standex to acquire Torotel for approximately USD 48 million in cash.
SPEA unveils new digs in Chandler, Arizona SPEA, a provider of in-test equipment for electronics, semiconductor, MEMS, and sensor industries, has opened a new office in Chandler, Arizona, in the metropolitan area of Phoenix.
SUSS MicroTec, BRIDG team up on NA applications center SUSS MicroTec has announced a broad collaboration agreement with BRIDG, a Florida not-for-profit microelectronics fabrication facility with 200 mm (8-inch) wafer fab capabilities.
Universal adds software center in Bratislava Universal Instruments has extended its EMEA capabilities with the addition of a Software Center in its Bratislava, Slovakia corporate facility.
Sono Motors launches community funding campaign The German mobility provider Sono Motors launched one of the biggest community funding campaigns in Europe yesterday. The company’s campaign target is to generate EUR 50 million between now and December 30, 2019, with preorders from existing and new supporters.Load more news