Filtronic expands hybrid microelectronics manufacturing facility

Filtronic, the designer and manufacturer of antennas, says it has invested over USD 1.3 million in new equipment for its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK.

The expansion will allow Filtronic to significantly increase capacity to meet a growing demand for both its highly-integrated E-band transceiver modules for mobile telecoms backhaul infrastructure and its precision hybrid microelectronics assembly and test services, including mmWave device packaging and sub-assembly manufacturing. The new equipment includes automated pick-and-place and wire-bonding machines to augment Filtronic’s existing assembly and production lines. “5G backhaul network deployments are now driving a significant increase in demand for our E-band transceiver modules and a growing demand for microelectronics assembly services, in particular at microwave and mmWave frequencies,” says Reg Gott, Executive Chairman of Filtronic, in a press release. “In addition to being able to produce high volumes of our own mmWave transceiver modules and filter products, the quality of our microelectronics assembly line and test capability is attracting an increasing level of business for our custom design and manufacturing services. As a result, we are also increasing our workforce to cope with this demand.”