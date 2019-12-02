© norebbo dreamstime.com

DirectMed acquires Medical Systems Technologies

San Diego-based DirectMed Parts & Service has acquired Medical Systems Technologies (MST), a specialist in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) component level repair and testing.

Based in Colorado, MST services subassemblies, circuit boards and subsystems for medical imaging equipment. The company was founded by Bruce Smith, an electrical engineer with 40 years of experience in medical imaging. Both companies are certified and compliant with ISO 13485:2016, the quality management system that meets the most rigorous regulations for the medical device marketplace. DirectMed CEO Brad de Koning said, “In our 10-year history of working together, we have trusted MST with our most complex electronic repair requirements. This acquisition accelerates our plan to vertically integrate and control additional key component repair capabilities and quality metrics. DirectMed will rebrand the MST business, operate the company’s facility in Colorado, retain its employees, and appoint Bruce Smith as our Senior Engineer.” Tanner LoRusso, VP of Sales for DirectMed, added “For MRI, CT and PET/CT systems made by GE, Siemens, Philips and Toshiba, our company now has the ability to perform component level repairs for these additional high failure parts: RF and gradient amplifiers, power supplies and support electronics. We have also expanded our 24/7/365 technical support capabilities for our end-customers, the field service engineers and biomedical engineers.”