© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 29, 2019
Curtiss-Wright to acquire 901D Holdings, LLC
Curtiss-Wright Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire the stock of 901D Holdings, LLC (901D) for USD 132 million in cash.
901D, is a designer and manufacturer of mission-critical integrated electronic systems, subsystems and ruggedized shipboard enclosure solutions supporting every major U.S. Navy shipbuilding program. The acquired business will operate within Curtiss-Wright's Defense segment. "The acquisition of 901D increases our footprint on critical U.S. Navy shipbuilding programs, as well as the breadth of our instrumentation and controls systems technologies,” says David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation, in a press release. “The combination of 901D’s proven track record and Curtiss-Wright’s state-of-the-art electronic systems and software capabilities will allow us to provide shipboard solutions on both nuclear and non-nuclear powered vessels, and ensures that we are well-positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of our U.S. naval fleet. Further, this transaction reinforces our long-term financial objectives including increased sales growth, margin expansion and strong free cash flow generation.” Founded in 1999, 901D’s solutions are utilised in mission-critical applications in harsh environments by protecting servers, weapons systems and other hardware aboard all major U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, submarines and surface ships. 901D employs approximately 85 people and is expected to generate sales of approximately USD 48 million in fiscal 2019, principally to the naval defense market. The acquisition is expected to close in December 2019, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval and other closing conditions.
Global smartphone production volume grows 9.2% in 3Q19 According to TrendForce, in an effort to meet the market’s stock-up demand in the peak season, total production volume for smartphone brands in 3Q19 is estimated at 375 million units, a 9.2 growth QoQ.
Schaeffler expands its operations in Hungary Schaeffler Savaria will broaden its portfolio in Szombathely, Hungary by building a development centre for the manufacturing and developing electric drive systems and components for EVs.
Efore completes the divestment of its Telecom business Efore has completed the divestment of the Telecom business to Chinese Shenzhen Kexin Communication Ltd on 28th November 2019. Share consideration is EUR 3,5 million.
AMETEK France opens new technology solutions centre AMETEK France has established a Technology Solutions Centre as a regional headquarters in Élancourt City to support the growth of its electronic instrument and electromechanical product businesses in France.
AVET Technology partners with SG Wireless AVET Technology has teamed up with SG Wireless, a full stack IoT solutions provider under EMS provider Season Group, to come up with a brand-new family of audio and video recorders, which are currently entering full-scale production.
Bantam Tools sets up shop in new Hudson Valley facility Empire State Development (ESD) has announced the completion of a new advanced manufacturing facility for Bantam Tools in Peekskill, Westchester County, 40 miles north of New York City.
Phillips-Medisize opens innovation and development office in Denmark Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has opened a new Global Innovation and Development (GID) centre in Copenhagen, Denmark to support long-term growth plans for its advanced injection, wearable devices and connected health technologies.
Enics is gearing up in Sweden EMS provider Enics is adding some manufacturing muscles at its production unit in Västerås, Sweden in order to step up to the competition from abroad.
North American PCB industry growth continues Sales and orders for the North American PCB companies in October continued to outpace last year. The book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.11.
Detecting and responding to cyber attacks will be a pivotal part of security How much of your coding relies on open source? Is your IT-strategy more or less done with your left-hand? Are you really doing enough towards avoiding and protecting yourself against supply chain threats? Questions you should be able to answer.
Nordson moves to new office and demo centre in Japan Nordson says that its Nordson Advanced Technology K.K. Japan has relocated to new, larger office and demonstration facilities in central Tokyo to deliver superior sales, service, technical training, and support to its customers and sales network in Japan.
Shinry automates automotive application with Universal's Uflex Shinry Technologies, a supplier of high-voltage charging and power distribution solutions for the electric vehicle industry, has purchased an assembly line comprised of three Universal Instruments Uflex automation platforms.
Sanmina certified for automotive manufacturing in Chennai, India Sanmina has achieved the IATF 16949:2016 certification for its manufacturing facility in Chennai, India.
Ericsson to set up new 5G assembly line in Brazil The telecom equipment maker is reportedly planning to invest some USD 238 million in Brazil in order to add a dedicated assembly line for 5G technology for its Latin American operations.
Sauter Elektonik invests in XRHCount Productronica was a successful event for VCcount. The team presented two new features, the Worry-free Counting package as a new payment model, and they sold one system to the company Sauter Elektronik.
Mekoprint kickstarts production unit in Ukraine Following several month of preparation, the Danish company’s new Ukraine venture is finally a reality with production premises located two hours west of Kiev.
Salcomp to revive Nokia’s old Chennai plant The Finnish manufacturer of adapters and chargers is reportedly planning to invest INR 20 billion (USD 279 million) is India as it will start manufacturing its products in Chennai from March 2020.
Intervala boosts bus dev team Pittsburgh-based Intervala has onboarded EMS veterans Rob DeBack and Brian Jacobsen to the company’s business development team.
German component distribution sees drop in orders and sales German component distribution shrinks by 12.6% in third quarter 2019,according to the FBDi.
German EMS provider expands with new plant in Lithuania Leipzig-based EMS provider, Leesys, is expanding their footprint to new geographical markets as the company is set to open a new plant in Lithuania.Load more news