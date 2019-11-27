© Shutterstock

Phillips-Medisize opens innovation and development office in Denmark

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has opened a new Global Innovation and Development (GID) centre in Copenhagen, Denmark to support long-term growth plans for its advanced injection, wearable devices and connected health technologies.

The new centre enables the company to accelerate creation of world-class and differentiated drug delivery devices for its global customer base, while providing an easily accessible hub for its European customers. The new Copenhagen office will complement existing Phillips-Medisize European centere in Struer, Denmark and Cambridge, UK. By establishing a presence in Copenhagen, Phillips-Medisize is in the middle of the Medicon Valley cluster, close to top universities, hospitals and global R&D-based pharmaceutical and medical device companies. This Scandinavian region is a natural entry point into Europe and is home to innovators exploring large unmet medical needs in areas such as oncology, diabetes and personalised medicine. “The opening of our new Copenhagen GID center represents an exciting opportunity to expand our global footprint by supporting overall growth with closer proximity to current European clients, fortifying our business development efforts and attracting top talent in the region to join our growing team,” says Matt Jennings, CEO and President of Phillips-Medisize, in a press release. Recruitment efforts are underway to hire talent with pharma and medical device expertise in project management, quality assurance, regulatory affairs and engineering development across mechanical, software and electronics. The first hiring phase will include 30 employees, expandable to a 100-person workforce.