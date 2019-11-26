Autoliv finds a new CFO

Swedish Automotive safety company, Autoliv, has appointed Fredrik Westin as CFO and Executive Vice President, Finance of the Company, to be effective no later than March 1, 2020.

Fredrik Westin will succeed Christian Hanke, Interim Chief Financial Officer, who will be leaving the Company to pursue another opportunity. Hanke will remain with the Company through the filing of the Company’s 2019 annual report to ensure a smooth transition. Mr. Westin brings with him international financial experience to Autoliv, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, The Netherlands. At Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology he was responsible for Finance, IT, Legal & Compliance, Sourcing and Customer Finance. Mr. Westin began his career in engineering and operations within the Volkswagen Group, later moving on to equity research at WestLB and thereafter to financial leadership positions within Johnson Controls, where he led growth of businesses in Asia and Europe. “I would like to welcome Fredrik to Autoliv. His extensive experience and competence from international leadership roles in finance coupled with his strong business-focus will be a great addition to Autoliv in our future development” said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.