The news hit the world as India’s technology minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, disclosed at a press conference that Salcomp had reached an agreement with Nokia to take over its former manufacturing facility in Chennai, according to a Reuters report. The facility has – as previously reported by Evertiq – been closed for several years following Nokia handset’s exit. Back when Microsoft acquired the Finnish company’s handset division, the facility was excluded from the acquisition , which in many ways made the Chennai plant something of an appendix for Nokia. Since, then there have been several discussions regarding a possible sale of the facility, but nothing has ever materialised. Now that Salcomp is going to take over the facility, manufacturing is planned to kickstart in March 2020, and as Ravi Shankar Prasad said during the press conference; the deal is set to create about 10’000 new jobs.Worth mentioning is that Salcomp is a major supplier to Apple , who is also making headlines in the country following a tweet by Ravi Shankar Prasad where he had received an iPhone XR, with the text “Designed by Apple in California and Assembled in India”.