The very last day for Nokia's Chennai plant

© dr911 dreamstime.com

It's not that hard to get a little bit sentimental, it is after all the very last breath of the old Nokia we're talking about.

It is the last day that Nokia's factory in Chennai is up and running. As of tomorrow ( November 1 ), the factory will be closed.After the facility was excluded from the acquisition deal with Microsoft, the Chennai plant became somewhat of an appendix for Nokia. Due to a tax dispute with the Indian government, the facility could not be included in the Microsoft deal, therefore, the decision was made to close it. In the absence of further orders from Microsoft, Nokia will now interrupt production at Chennai.t was expelled from the acquisition agreement with Microsoft. Because of a tax dispute with the Indian government, was unable to Chennai plant is included in the Microsoft deal. Therefore, the decision was made to close it. And with no further orders from Microsoft, Nokia is shutting down production at Chennai.The exact number of employees currently working at the Chennai plant has not been confirmed, but in March, around 5'000 out of 6'600 employees chose to voluntarily leave through the pension system that Nokia offered writes Zee News.