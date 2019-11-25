Electronics Production | November 25, 2019
Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron
Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 80 million (EUR 7.91 million) under the long-term manufacturing agreement with Kongsberg that was announced 26 October 2018.
The orders are for production of electronics that are part of Kongsberg‘s weapon control system, Remote Weapon Station (RWS) for international defense projects. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Norway, with startup of production in 2020.
Intervala boosts bus dev team Pittsburgh-based Intervala has onboarded EMS veterans Rob DeBack and Brian Jacobsen to the company’s business development team.
German component distribution sees drop in orders and sales German component distribution shrinks by 12.6% in third quarter 2019,according to the FBDi.
German EMS provider expands with new plant in Lithuania Leipzig-based EMS provider, Leesys, is expanding their footprint to new geographical markets as the company is set to open a new plant in Lithuania.
3Q19 NAND Flash revenue grows amidst resurging pre-peak season demand 3Q19 NAND flash industrial revenue showed a nearly 15% growth of total bit shipment, owing to the seasonality-driven demand for products shipments and the additional product shipment made available in preparation for U.S. tariffs, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
NA robotic orders show YoY growth The Robotic Industries Association (RIA), part of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), is citing North American robot unit orders have increased 5.2% through the third quarter, compared to 2018 results.
Invertek Drives boosts product testing thanks to cobots Invertek Drives, a designer and manufacturer of variable frequency drives (VFDs), has incorporated two UR5 cobots into the testing phase of its production line.
NA semi equipment industry posts October 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.11 billion in billings worldwide in October 2019 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Hexagon broadens smart factory solutions portfolio via acquisition Swedish Hexagon AB, has signed an agreement to acquire Volume Graphics, a player within the industrial computed tomography (CT) software industry.
IMI’s latest testing capability now fully operational Philippine-based EMS provider, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., (IMI), says that its new Vibration Test System for its Analytical Testing and Calibration (ATC) laboratory is now fully operational.
CA’s AQS Inc. expanding in Texas International electronics firm All Quality and Services Inc. (AQS Inc.) has announced it is renovating an existing facility in Garland, Texas and will create 150 new jobs.
Senators to Trump: pump the brakes on Huawei licenses On the heels of Wednesday’s announcement that the White House would start issuing licenses to select companies allowing them to resume tech sales to Huawei, 15 U.S. Senators have requested the action be halted.
Another battery production facility to be built in Germany A new production facility for electric vehicle power solution provider, Microvast GmbH, is to be constructed by industrial developer, Panattoni Europe.
BMW is betting billions on e-mobility – awards massive battery contracts The BMW Group is forging ahead with electromobility and deepening its existing business relationships with battery cell manufacturers CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited) and Samsung SDI.
UMS Skeldar gears up production volumes with Scanfil Close on the heels of German Navy and Royal Canadian Navy contracts UMS SKELDAR gears up production volumes as part of world navy strategy roll out.
Demand for preemptive 3Q19 DRAM shipment rises According to DRAMeXchange, demand-side inventory in 2H19 has returned to relatively healthy levels. Furthermore, some vendors pulled their quarterly product shipment forward in an effort to avoid potential negative impacts from Trump’s impending tariffs.
HANZA gets AS9100 certificate to supply aerospace industry Swedish manufacturing strategist, HANZA, says that its machining facility in Årjäng, Sweden, received its AS9100 certification, the standard that will allow HANZA to manufacture products for the aviation, space and defense companies.
NOTE continues to expand within medtech One of EMS provider NOTE’s Swedish manufacturing plants has received a first order of SEK 25 million (EUR 2.34 million) from a Swedish customer within the medtech segment. Delivery is scheduled for 2020.
Marvell layoffs in VT, NC and CA Days after the close of the acquisition of Avera Semiconductor on November 5, Marvell Semi filed a WARN notice with the State of Vermont, ahead of 78 permanent layoffs at its Essex Junction facility.
U.S. DoC extends Huawei license The United States Dept. of Commerce, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), has announced a 90-day extension of the temporary general license (TGL) to Huawei and certain non-affiliates.
Apple: Shovels up in Austin As part of its expansion plan in Texas, Apple has announced the beginning of construction at its new campus in North Austin.
PARPRO makes NA capex investments Southern California-based PARPRO has made capital equipment investments scheduled to be operational this quarter at the company’s Mexico and California facilities.
Indium Corporation is ready for 2020 Chris Nash from Indium Corporation reviews 2019 - in many ways, a strange year. However, even with the geopolitical issues that the year has offered, Indium has done a good job staying on top of things.
Schmoll Maschinen GmbH settles for a record year Schmoll's soaring results for 2019 is tied to the high level of globally deployed machines, where Asia takes the lead.