Aptiv completes acquisition of gabocom

Aptiv PLC has completed the acquisition of gabo Systemtechnik GmbH (gabocom) from Bregal Unternehmerkapital.

Based in Germany, gabocom is a provider of highly-engineered, high-quality cable management and protection solutions for the telecommunications industry. Going forward, gabocom will operate within HellermannTyton, a business unit of Aptiv's Signal and Power Solutions segment. In the initial announcement, Aptiv said it was acquiring gabocom for approximately USD 310 million. Back then gabocom was described as a strong strategic fit for Aptiv and highly complementary to its HellermannTyton business. "This transaction broadens our capabilities in the telecommunications market and expands our platform for growth in key industrial markets," said Kevin Clark, President and CEO of Aptiv, in the initial announcement.