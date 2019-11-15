Electronics Production | November 15, 2019
Mycronic's Thomas Stetter looks back at a successful year
As the company is moving more and more towards becoming a full solutions provider, business is taking off and the numbers show very much confirms that the Mycronic's strategy is working.
Video: 04:03 minutes.
Keysight, FormFactor and CompoundTek to collaborate Keysight, FormFactor and CompoundTek, have formed a joint plan to provide an advanced photonics on-wafer testing solution to include automated alignment, simultaneous optical-optical and optical-electrical device tests.
Wireless Telecom buys Holzworth Instrumentation Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Holzworth Instrumentation Inc., a Boulder, Colorado-based provider of specialty phase noise analyzers and signal generators.
NCAB Group acquires Altus-PCB in USA Altus-PCB is a full-service supplier of PCBs based in New Jersey, USA, that has a business model similar to NCAB’s. Tee US company has a high level of technical expertise and sells mainly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
IBL Löttechnik reviews 2019 IBL Löttechnik GmbH is staying on top of the market thanks to continues R&D investments.
Second install for EFI at Mid America Display Silicon Valley’s EFI will install a second EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass inkjet, direct-to-board printer later this month to Mid America Display.
Ron Jakeman of Electrolube looks back at a successful 2019 Electrolube has been growing, both in terms of its footprint and financially, for a number of years not; Ron Jakeman details the company's progress.
Etteplan and Scanfil to start strategic cooperation in joint customer projects Engineering company Etteplan and contract manufacturer Scanfil have today agreed to enter a strategic partnership in Finland.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group Benelux B.V.Failure is not an option for a PCB More than 30% of the Gerbers NCAB Group Benelux B.V. reviews, have problems. However, the PCB are integrated in key end-user product with more and more High Tech PCB. We are here to support you on the new technologies growth to maintain a high reliability and quality. Contact us to review it together.
The lovechild of ACE Production and InterSelect Carlos Bouras of Nordson Select gave us the rundown of the result of the integration and combination of ACE Production and InterSelect GmbH - the new Integra.
American Battery Metals, U.S. lawmakers convene American Battery Metals Corporation has completed a series of meetings with lawmakers and personnel in the Department of Energy and Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., to discuss issues critical to the domestic battery production and storage industry.
Cogiscan, Critical Mfg. form strategic partnership Quebec, Canada-based Cogiscan and Critical Manufacturing, headquartered in Portugal, have forged a strategic partnership to deliver smart factory solutions for electronics manufacturers.
Collins Aerospace expanding in North Africa Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., has taken the first step toward the expansion of its existing site in Casablanca, Morocco.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
The advantage of Vantage - Garrett Wong tells the tale Nordson Asymtek's Garrett Wong gives us a rundown of the business year and also details the Vantage Advantage
Saki’s Eddie Ichiyama details a very successful business year Eddie ichiyama from Saki gave us an update on how 2019 has been for the company and also shared some details on the recent expansion in the Czech Republic.
The ripple effect of Enrico Krog Iversen while being an active part in creating one of the fastest growing robotics companies in modern time might have been enough for most people, that does not seem to have slowed down a certain Danish entrepreneur.
Yamaha's Ichiro Arimoto on the business year and the company's new ventures Evertiq had the opportunity to talk to Ichiro Arimoto, General Manager of Yamaha Motor Europe, about the business year and the company's new ventures.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
Mycronic, Indium forge strategic partnership Indium Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with Sweden-based Mycronic, to develop no-clean and water soluble solder pastes for jetting applications.
SCHMID delivers PlasmaLine to Hofstetter PCB SCHMID announced it has installed the company’s first PlasmaLine comprising ICP etch & sputter deposition of its Korean JV SCHMID AVACO at Hofstetter PCB AG in Switzerland.
Cobot market to reach USD 9+ billion by 2025 A new report from Tractica is forecasting continued rapid growth for the global collaborative robot (cobot) market over the next few years, reaching revenue of USD 9.7 billion by 2025.
MixComm scores USD 8+ million in series B round New Jersey-based fabless semiconductor company MixComm has secured USD 8.6 million in series B funding led by existing investor, Kairos Ventures.
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKStart-to-finish conformal coating with reliability and efficiency Nordson ASYMTEK’s flexible, modular, Panorama™ S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending line layout trims 50% of the line’s length by using the lower compartment in each piece of equipment for functional use. Combined with Nordson ASYMTEK’s global support, this complete conformal coating line delivers quality, product reliability, efficiency, and safety for all your conformal coating applications.
SIA elects 2020 leadership The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors has elected ON Semiconductor CEO Keith Jackson as its 2020 Chair and Qorvo CEO Robert Bruggeworth as its 2020 Vice Chair.
Si wafer shipments recede for fourth straight quarter Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments slid for the fourth consecutive quarter of 2019, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its most recent quarterly analysis of the industry.
Decline in Q4 DRAM contract prices lessens as buying momentum recovers According to the latest analysis from the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce, Q4 DRAM ASP is as of yet undergoing a slight QoQ decline, but this decline has shrunk down to 5%.
Technica forms growth-focused equity fund San Jose-based Technica USA has reached an agreement on an equity investment centered on future growth for the global PCB fab and assembly supplier.