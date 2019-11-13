© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Cogiscan, Critical Mfg. form strategic partnership

Quebec, Canada-based Cogiscan and Critical Manufacturing, headquartered in Portugal, have forged a strategic partnership to deliver smart factory solutions for electronics manufacturers.

According to a joint press release, the collaboration combines Critical Manufacturing’s augmented MES solutions with Cogiscan’s Co-NECT machine connectivity technology, to provide electronics manufacturers digital, data-driven MES solutions for Industry 4.0 manufacturing. Cogiscan has been partnering for many years with ASM SMT Solutions, the primary SMT equipment business segment of ASMPT, which made a strategic investment in Critical Manufacturing during August of 2018. “As Industry and individual companies proceed along the path of Smart Factory Evolution, it becomes more and more apparent that data is the new oil that will enable many of the changes we are predicting and seeing within manufacturing. Cogiscan’s experience in providing connectivity solutions within the SMT Market and large library of existing machine interfaces will provide a valuable resource for us as we continue to provide advanced and robust MES solutions for Industry 4.0, AR/ AI, and leveraging Big Data for our customers,” said Dave Trail, vice president, SMT & Electronics Business Unit at Critical Manufacturing. Cogiscan Director of Business Development Greg Benoit said of the union, “Cogiscan is excited to collaborate with a global leader like Critical Manufacturing. Our Co-NECT platform, combined with Critical Manufacturing’s Industry-4.0 ready MES platform, will help customers realize their vision of the factory of the future.”