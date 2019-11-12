© roibul dreamstime.com

SIA elects 2020 leadership

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) Board of Directors has elected ON Semiconductor CEO Keith Jackson as its 2020 Chair and Qorvo CEO Robert Bruggeworth as its 2020 Vice Chair.

SIA represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, with members accounting for approximately 95% of U.S. semiconductor sales. "It is a great pleasure to welcome SIA's outstanding leadership team for 2020: Keith Jackson of ON Semiconductor and Bob Bruggeworth of Qorvo," said John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO. "Keith is an accomplished and well-respected industry mainstay with a strong background in semiconductor technology. Bob is a dedicated industry leader and a superb advocate for semiconductor priorities. Together, their skills and experience will be a tremendous asset to SIA as we move the ball forward on policy priorities of great significance to our industry." Jackson has more than 30 years of semiconductor industry experience and began in his current roles with ON Semiconductor in November 2002. Prior to joining ON, Jackson held positions at Fairchild, Tritech Microelectronics in Singapore, and worked for National Semiconductor Corporation, most recently as vice president and general manager of the Analog and Mixed Signal division. Jackson earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Southern Methodist University. Regarding his new position at SIA, Jackson said, "Amid mounting global trade unrest and rising overseas competition, smart government policies are needed now more than ever to ensure continued U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology. Our industry speaks with one voice through SIA to promote our interests in Washington and capitals around the world, and I look forward to helping guide that effort as 2020 SIA Chair." Bruggeworth served as President and CEO of RF Micro Devices (RFMD) from January 2003 to December 2014, prior to the merger of RFMD and TriQuint to form Qorvo. Previously, Bruggeworth held positions at RFMD and AMP Inc., He is a graduate of Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. "It is an honor to serve as 2020 SIA Vice Chair," Bruggeworth said. "Semiconductor technology is critical to America's economy, national security, and global technology leadership. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at SIA to advance policies that strengthen the semiconductor industry and our country."