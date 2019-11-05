Schaffner wins multiple large-scale orders

In October, Schaffner achieved the largest order volume in the group's history with new contracts signed within the Automotive Division totalling more than CHF 55 million (about EUR 49.9 million).

The new orders primarily relate to latest-generation antennas for keyless authentication systems in new model platforms of various – unnamed but described as well-known – global automobile manufacturers. The order volume covers the entire duration of the new models. Once the production lines have been set up, Schaffner expects an impact on earnings that will increase from fiscal 2020/21 year onwards.