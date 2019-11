© Yamaha

“The synergy is perfect as Scandinavian and Baltic companies already collaborate extensively in electronics engineering and manufacturing,” says Steen V. Haugbølle, Managing Director of CORE-emt , in a press release. As in Scandinavia (Denmark, Sweden, Norway & Finland), CORE-emt will represent the complete Yamaha SMT line equipment in Estonia. This include the Sigma and hybrid iPulse mounters, YS series printers, mounters, inspection machines, component towers, accessories including smart feeders and Factory Tools 4.0 software. “This expansion is an exciting opportunity for CORE-emt. For years we have been adding on knowledge and manpower in both our sales and service department to offer the OEM and EMS businesses we serve the very best.” As an example of this CORE-emt added Finnish Kai Koivunen as their dedicated sales representative in Finland in 2016.