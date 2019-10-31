© kitron

Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron

Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK 90 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.

The order is for communication equipment in K-TaCS and Nasams air defence systems supplied by Kongsberg. Deliveries will start in 2020 and continue into 2021. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Arendal, Norway, a press release states. “This order underlines the long and close relationship between Kongsberg and Kitron, and we are very happy to build on this relationship by placing yet another order with Kitron, thus illustrating the value of the Norwegian defence industry cluster,” said Frank Stølan, Executive Vice President, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. “We are seeing a strong trend within the Defence/Aerospace market sector, leading to increased activity at our plant in Arendal, Norway. This order is definitely an excellent illustration of this trend,” said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director, Kitron Norway.