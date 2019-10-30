© Sanmina Electronics Production | October 30, 2019
Jure Sola: ‘I’m proud of our team for delivering solid results’
EMS provider Sanmina recorded forth quarter revenues of USD 1.89 billions - on the low end of the company’s outlook.
Revenue in the fourth quarter was down 6.6% sequentially or USD 134.8 million and up 0.8% or USD 15.9 million from the fourth quarter of last year. "We delivered good financial results per our plan for the fourth quarter. The team did an excellent job driving operational efficiency and mix improvements which led to better than expected operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow," says Jure Sola, Executive Chairman of Sanmina, ina press release. non-GAAP operating income amounted to USD 79.6 million during the company’s fourth quarter, down from USD 81.1 million sequentially and up from USD 58.75 million from the same quarter last year. Net income for the forth quarter ended up at USD 60.6 million, up from USD 59.17 million during the quarter before and up from USD 42.54 million during the same quarter 2018. For the full fiscal year of 2019 revenue ended at USD 8.23 billion, up 15.8% from fiscal 2018 with USD 7.10 billion. 2019 full year non-GAAP operating income amounted to USD 333.9 million compared to USD 2012.8 million for the year before. Net income for 2019 was USD 243.99 million, up from USD 155.91 million for 2018. "Our focus on operational execution and financial excellence is evident in our strong fiscal 2019 results. Revenue grew 16 percent, operating margin expanded 110 basis points to 4.1 percent, non-GAAP earnings per share increased 60 percent to $3.40 compared to fiscal 2019 and we delivered strong free cash flow of $256 million. I am proud of our team for delivering solid results in fiscal 2019," concluded Sola. Going into the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2020, the company is expecting revenue between USD 1.725 billion to USD 1.825 million. "We expect demand to be soft in the first half of the fiscal year as a result of excess inventory in the channel, slower than anticipated 5G deployment and global economic uncertainty. As a result, we have initiated a plan to right size the organization to further improve operational efficiencies and optimize our cost structure. This right-sizing, coupled with our focus on the quality of our revenue, will support our ongoing operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per share and cash generation objectives," says Hartmut Liebel, Chief Executive Officer.
Analog Devices acquires Test Motors Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces that it acquiring Test Motors, a company specialising in predictive maintenance of electric motors and generators.
Neutronics to represent Schweizer in the USA and Canada Schweizer Electronic AG says that the company has entered into a sales representative agreement with Neutronics Solutions Inc. for the USA and Canada.
Veoneer to divest its Japan and China JV:s Swedish ADAS company Veoneer, says that it has singed agreements to sell its 51% ownership in the Japanese (VNBJ) and Chinese (VNBZ) entities that comprise Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS) to its JV partner Nissin-Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Pepperl+Fuchs unveils U.S. dist center After a two-year delay, Pepperl+Fuchs held a ribbon-cutting recently for its new 110,000 sq. ft. U.S. distribution center (UDC) in Katy, Texas.
Energizer to close plant in Vermont Nearly one-hundred people will eventually be out of work following the multi-phase closure of an Energizer manufacturing plant in Bennington, Vermont, local news sources are reporting.
KORE Power eyeing U.S. sites for new plant KORE Power announced it is currently scouting U.S. locations for a one million sq. ft. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.
MEMS and sensors fab capacity to grow 25% through 2023 Total worldwide installed capacity for MEMS and sensors fabs is forecast to grow 25% to 4.7 million wafers per month from 2018 to 2023, driven by explosive demand across communications, transportation, medical, mobile, industrial and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications, says SEMI.
Aspocomp navigates uncertain market - order book rose by 60% Sales for the Finnish PCB manufacturer remained stable during the company’s third quarter – this despite uncertain market conditions.
Neways records higher turnover in third quarter Neways Electronics International N.V. reported on net turnover of EUR 132.9 million; a 5.5 percent increase compared with Q3-18.
Follow-up order for Manz in the Energy Storage segment Manz AG is further expanding its successful partnership with one of the world's leading battery manufacturers with a major order worth around EUR 20 million.
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new plant in Wuxi China Vacuum solutions provider, Pfeiffer Vacuum, celebrated the expansion of its facility in Wuxi, China on October 23 with a grand opening ceremony.
Panasonic partners with Siemens in the field of assembly machines Panasonic Factory Solutions says it is entering into a partnership with Siemens Factory Automation in the field of assembly machines and factory automation.
ABB to acquire Chinese EV charging provider ABB says the company is to acquire a majority stake of 67% in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese e-mobility solution provider.
SG Wireless partners with Wirepas to scale IoT product development Hong Kong-based full stack IoT solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it has signed a partnership agreement with Wirepas, a Finnish software licensing company providing mesh networking in large-scale industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
NIBE acquires 51% of shares in Therm-X of California Swedish heating and control company, NIBE Industrier AB, has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares in Therm-X of California, Inc. and has an option to acquire the remaining 49%.
Sponsored content by Almit GmbHSmall area ratio, big performance: Almit‘s worldwide innovation MR-NH In the automotive sector, electronic is more frequently directly placed at the power unit, wherefore a downsizing of the control units becomes necessary. Moreover, in module design, a high mix of module sizes can be found more and more frequently.
Neways appoints Eric Stodel as new CEO Neways Electronics International appoints Eric Stodel as the new CEO and chairman of the Executive Board of Neways. Eric Stodel will succeed Huub van der Vrande who has decided to step down as per 31 December 2019.
Supply chain automation: Honeywell stepping up Honeywell has announced the creation of Honeywell Robotics, an advanced technology center of excellence focused on innovating and developing AI, machine learning, computer vision and advanced robotics for use across supply chains.
First Solar unveils new Ohio factory First Solar, Inc. has fired up production at its new photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio, the company’s second factory in the United States.
Mycronic: Strong order intake during an otherwise weak quarter “Order intake increased by 52 percent, with strong contributions from both Assembly Solutions and Pattern Generators,” says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
Employees at AB Elektronik worry about jobs The automotive supplier AB Elektronik apparently wants to dismiss up to 120 employees at its location in Werne (Germany).
Umicore enters strategic supply agreement with Samsung SDI Umicore has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Samsung SDI for the supply of close to 80,000 metric tonnes of high-performance NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) cathode materials starting in 2020.
Positive development for Scanfil during Q319 The Integration of HASEC is progressing according to schedule, the company’s sakes are increasing and profitability is looking strong – all in all, an operationally strong quarter.
North American PCB business growth continues Sales and orders for North American PCB companies continued to outpace last year and the preceding month in September. The book-to-bill ratio strengthened to 1.04.Load more news
