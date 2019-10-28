© Pfeiffer Vacuum General | October 28, 2019
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new plant in Wuxi China
Vacuum solutions provider, Pfeiffer Vacuum, celebrated the expansion of its facility in Wuxi, China on October 23 with a grand opening ceremony.
Double its original size, the new, expanded facility marks a milestone in Pfeiffer Vacuum’s development in China, as it allows the company to better respond to local customers’ needs while supporting its growth in the local coating and semiconductor market. “This is part of our new growth strategy which includes a global investment program of €150 million”, says Hugh Kelly, representative of the management board, in a press release. “In addition to providing after-sales service, the bigger facility will now also allow for the production of dry pumps and our new leak detection systems ATC, as well as the assembly of pumping stations. With the introduction of industry-leading technologies and equipment, Pfeiffer Vacuum is better poised to react to the needs of local customers.” As one of the key cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, Wuxi has been receiving strong government support to develop its semiconductor, electronics and solar industry. The expanded facility not only strengthens Pfeiffer Vacuum’s presence in China but also enables closer proximity to its customers in China as well as the wider Asia market. Since entering the China market in 2007, Pfeiffer Vacuum has maintained a steady growth with over 150 employees, largely part of the country’s booming economy as well as strong market demand for scientific and high-precision vacuum technology.
Panasonic partners with Siemens in the field of assembly machines Panasonic Factory Solutions says it is entering into a partnership with Siemens Factory Automation in the field of assembly machines and factory automation.
ABB to acquire Chinese EV charging provider ABB says the company is to acquire a majority stake of 67% in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese e-mobility solution provider.
SG Wireless partners with Wirepas to scale IoT product development Hong Kong-based full stack IoT solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it has signed a partnership agreement with Wirepas, a Finnish software licensing company providing mesh networking in large-scale industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
NIBE acquires 51% of shares in Therm-X of California Swedish heating and control company, NIBE Industrier AB, has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares in Therm-X of California, Inc. and has an option to acquire the remaining 49%.
Neways appoints Eric Stodel as new CEO Neways Electronics International appoints Eric Stodel as the new CEO and chairman of the Executive Board of Neways. Eric Stodel will succeed Huub van der Vrande who has decided to step down as per 31 December 2019.
Supply chain automation: Honeywell stepping up Honeywell has announced the creation of Honeywell Robotics, an advanced technology center of excellence focused on innovating and developing AI, machine learning, computer vision and advanced robotics for use across supply chains.
First Solar unveils new Ohio factory First Solar, Inc. has fired up production at its new photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio, the company’s second factory in the United States.
Mycronic: Strong order intake during an otherwise weak quarter “Order intake increased by 52 percent, with strong contributions from both Assembly Solutions and Pattern Generators,” says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO.
Employees at AB Elektronik worry about jobs The automotive supplier AB Elektronik apparently wants to dismiss up to 120 employees at its location in Werne (Germany).
Umicore enters strategic supply agreement with Samsung SDI Umicore has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Samsung SDI for the supply of close to 80,000 metric tonnes of high-performance NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) cathode materials starting in 2020.
Positive development for Scanfil during Q319 The Integration of HASEC is progressing according to schedule, the company’s sakes are increasing and profitability is looking strong – all in all, an operationally strong quarter.
North American PCB business growth continues Sales and orders for North American PCB companies continued to outpace last year and the preceding month in September. The book-to-bill ratio strengthened to 1.04.
Qualcomm Ventures launches 5G mega fund Qualcomm Incorporated has commenced the Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund, a USD 200 million fund focused on companies who are bolstering the 5G ecosystem.
Cree, NY CREATES announce first SiC wafer demo Cree and New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES), marked the start of their partnership with the completion of their first silicon carbide test wafers last week.
MicroLink picks Solstice system for UAV solar cells Solar cell manufacturer MicroLink Devices has purchased a Solstice S8 electroplating system from ClassOne Technology, for installation in the company’s Illinois facility.
FCA invests €50 million in new battery hub at Mirafiori complex FCA says it will build a new battery assembly complex in Turin as part of its overall e-mobility strategy. The new "Battery Hub" will be located in the Mirafiori complex and preparations will begin in early 2020.
Electronics manufacturers feel the effects of US-China trade war Almost 90% of US electronics manufacturers state that they are troubled by the increased tariffs imposed by the United States and China on each other’s imports – some are even investing less in the US as a result.
Eguana provides update on shipments and Jabil transition Eguana is providing an update on its recent shipments and operational activities, conforming gross sales of about CAD 1.8 million from shipments in August and September, double the value of shipments made in the third fiscal quarter.
Kitron CEO: 'Our business grew robustly' EMS provider Kitron is showing off a strong third quarter, the company is boasting with a revenue increase of 31% compared to last year.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.95 billion in billings worldwide in September 2019, according to SEMI.
Signify to acquire Cooper Lighting Signify has entered into a definitive agreement with Eaton to acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for USD 1.4 billion in cash.
Winbond, Karamba Security forge partnership Karamba Security, a provider of embedded cybersecurity for connected machines, announced it is collaborating with Winbond Electronics, a supplier of semiconductor memory solutions.
U.S. silicon industry presses Congress for inclusion in tariff talks Three major U.S. silicon industry manufacturers urged members of congress to include tariffs, imposed by the Chinese on U.S. exports of polysilicon to China since 2014, in ongoing U.S. trade talks with the country.Load more news