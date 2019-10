© Pfeiffer Vacuum

Double its original size, the new, expanded facility marks a milestone in Pfeiffer Vacuum ’s development in China , as it allows the company to better respond to local customers’ needs while supporting its growth in the local coating and semiconductor market. “This is part of our new growth strategy which includes a global investment program of €150 million”, says Hugh Kelly, representative of the management board, in a press release. “In addition to providing after-sales service, the bigger facility will now also allow for the production of dry pumps and our new leak detection systems ATC, as well as the assembly of pumping stations. With the introduction of industry-leading technologies and equipment, Pfeiffer Vacuum is better poised to react to the needs of local customers.” As one of the key cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, Wuxi has been receiving strong government support to develop its semiconductor, electronics and solar industry. The expanded facility not only strengthens Pfeiffer Vacuum’s presence in China but also enables closer proximity to its customers in China as well as the wider Asia market. Since entering the China market in 2007, Pfeiffer Vacuum has maintained a steady growth with over 150 employees, largely part of the country’s booming economy as well as strong market demand for scientific and high-precision vacuum technology.