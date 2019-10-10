© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Safran lays cornerstone for new research lab near Paris

Technology group Safran has layed the cornerstone for Safran Landing Systems’ new test laboratory, “ExceLAB” (Laboratory of Excellence). Located in Vélizy, south of Paris, the lab will develop landing and braking systems for tomorrow’s aircraft.

The new lab offers some 2'000 square meters of floorspace, and groups Safran Landing Systems’ test capabilities for new systems, from prototypes to finished products, subjected to a wide range of stimulated operating conditions. It also reflects Safran’s strategy to support the gradual electrification of aircraft functions (“more electric” aircraft), and is fully outfitted to carry out all required hydraulic and electrical tests. “This new lab is a critical competitiveness and innovation driver for Safran Landing Systems,” said Jean-Paul Alary at the ceremony, according to a press release. “It will enable us to far exceed our current testing capabilities, while also accelerating the development and market entry of new systems, especially more-electric solutions. Today, we must rise to the challenge of developing increasingly light, reliable and eco-responsible systems, which also combine lower operating costs with higher performance. And that’s exactly what we expect ExceLAB to do, by helping us test new concepts that deliver higher performance across the board.” Representing a total investment of nearly EUR 4 million, including support from the Ile de France region, the lab should be up and running by October 2020. It will incorporate a wide spectrum of digital technologies, including augmented reality, 3D capabilities, the Internet of Things, cobotics (collaborative robotics) and more. Safran Landing Systems will add over 60 new employees for ExceLAB, and about 20 suppliers from the region are also involved in this project.