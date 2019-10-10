© cookelma dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 10, 2019
ESA contracts consortium for high-performance compute board
A consortium, led by Cobham Gaisler, has been awarded a development contract from the European Space Agency (ESA) that will result in the design of an accelerator board suitable for Computer Vision (CV) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications for in-orbit space use.
The consortium comprises Cobham Gaisler (Sweden), Ubotica Technologies (Ireland), QinetiQ Space nv (The Netherlands), and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (Greece) and they will work together on the FPGA Accelerated DSP Payload Data Processing Board activity for ESA. "The focus of the ESA project is to analyze space applications with high demands on computing power, with focus on applications found within the domain of Earth Observation (EO), and to define a high-performance compute board architecture to address current and future needs of these applications", says Jan Andersson, Director of Engineering, Cobham Gaisler. The proposed high-performance compute architecture combines Vision Processing Units (Myriad 2 from Intel, formerly Movidius located in Ireland), a high-capacity Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) and a radiation-hardened microcontroller (GR716 from Cobham Gaisler) to create a reliable system solution for space applications comparable to the performance and functionality currently only available in commercial applications. "We are very excited about entering a new domain in space computing. We have traditionally developed highly radiation-tolerant and fault-tolerant system-on-chip devices using silicon libraries specifically developed for use in harsh environments like space. We are now using our most complex and at the same time smallest device, the radiation-tolerant GR716 microcontroller to control a custom-of-the-shelf commercial grade vision processor to offer an overall reliable computing solution with a computing power that surpasses what has been used until now in the space domain. We are already looking for ways to bring this high-performance compute board to the space market”, adds Sandi Habinc, General Manager, Cobham Gaisler. "This ESA activity aims at developing a processing board for Earth Observation applications with unprecedented capabilities for on-board image processing, through the use of a large FPGA and commercial image processors (Intel Myriad 2) – by building on synergies with other on-going ESA sponsored activities. Having access to high-performance commercial processors on-board spacecraft will enable the use of image processing and machine learning tools previously not available for space applications. Enabling this technology for Earth Observation satellites will not only enable a new level of on-board software processing performance – but may also prove to be a future enabler for new methods of data selection and reduction prior to downloading, which could in turn enable new mission concepts for small satellites", said David Steenari, On-board Payload Data Processing Engineer, European Space Agency.
GS Yuasa inaugurates manufacturing plant in Hungary GS Yuasa's first factory on the European continent is now complete. Through its EUR 28.8...
Photronics' first to order Mycronic's Prexision Lite 8 Evo Swedish Mycronic says it has has received an order for Prexision-series mask writers for display applications from Photronics Inc, for deployment in Asia.
Safran lays cornerstone for new research lab near Paris Technology group Safran has layed the cornerstone for Safran Landing Systems’ new test...
ESA contracts consortium for high-performance compute board A consortium, led by Cobham Gaisler, has been awarded a development contract from the...
ZEISS and Senorics establish partnership ZEISS’ investment in Senorics marks the start of a technology collaboration with the sensorics...
Deutz acquires battery specialist Futavis Deutz AG has acquired Futavis GmbH, a development service provider for battery...
FLIR buys tethered drone assets from Aria FLIR Systems has acquired the intellectual property and certain operating assets of Aria Insights...
Futurwei caught in wake of Huawei ban Futurewei, the U.S.-based R&D arm of blacklisted telecom giant Huawei, continues to shrink in...
HQ expansion for Persistent Systems Persistent Systems has leased 55,000 square feet of prime NYC office space in Manhattan’s...
Bosch expands with new engineering centre in Bulgaria Bosch announces that it has officially opened its new Engineering Centre in Sofia...
Nobel Prize to the creators of a rechargeable world The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 rewards the development of the lithium-ion battery. This...
EDA industry revenue increase with 6.6% YoY Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 6.6 percent for...
Frontier to close Romanian operations Frontier Smart Technologies Group has decided to cease operations at their Romanian...
Note secures Swedish production contract Swedish EMS provider Note has started batch production for the fast-growing Swedish company...
Molex layoffs in Nebraska Molex laid off an undisclosed number of workers at its plant in northwest Lincoln, according to...
EU may order Broadcom to halt activities Reuters is reporting that sources familiar with the situation are saying Broadcom...
Joy Weiss takes the helm at Tempo Automation Tempo Automation has appointed Joy Weiss as president and CEO of the six-year old San Francisco-based electronics manufacturer for prototyping and low-volume production of PCB assemblies.
Samsung ends smartphone manufacturing in China The South Korean tech-giant has ended its production of smartphones in China as it has...
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning opens development center in... Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning today announced the opening of a new Global...
Trinseo to build new TPE pilot facility in Taiwan Global material solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and...
Mitsubishi Electric expands with new plant in India Mitsubishi Electric will start construction of a new plant on the premises of its subsidiary...
Foxconn: Wisconsin college students invited to apply Foxconn Technology Group has announced its intention to hire Wisconsin college students as...
Taiwan semi foundry picks up ClassOne's Solstice Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has sold its Solstice...
GM, UAW talks stall as key issues go unresolved Ongoing talks between GM and UAW, with the strike now in its fourth week, stalled out over the...Load more news