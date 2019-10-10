© Zeiss

ZEISS and Senorics establish partnership

ZEISS’ investment in Senorics marks the start of a technology collaboration with the sensorics startup based in Dresden, Germany.

The partnership aims to further the joint development of small and cost-effective sensors for industrial use in quality assurance and in process monitoring for examples on production lines for foodstuffs, agricultural products, plastics and medicine. And ZEISS will get the chance to use the Senorics technology to tap into new applications that it was previously harder to do with the technologies in its portfolio. “We will begin by examining common application cases. Senorics’ innovative technology has the potential to create compact, cost-effective sensors for applications such as compositional analysis. The investment is a way of consistently implementing our strategy in the field of Advanced Sensor and Data Solutions,” says Dr. Philipp Strack, Head of ZEISS Ventures. “The fact that ZEISS has approved the quality of our technology and would like to use it in the future considerably increases our customers’ trust,” says Dr. Ronny Timmreck, CEO of Senorics GmbH. “Moreover, the collaboration with ZEISS supports us with both the development and marketing for our technology. What’s more, the collaboration with ZEISS following the closing of our seed funding round in late 2018 was a further milestone in the long-term advancement of Senorics.”