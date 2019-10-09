© wrangler dreamstime.com PCB | October 09, 2019
EDA industry revenue increase with 6.6% YoY
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 6.6 percent for 2Q/2019 to USD 2472.1 million, compared to USD 2318.5 million in 2Q/2018.
The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 6.0 percent. “The EDA industry reported increased revenue in Q2 compared to Q2 2018, including double digit growth in the Semiconductor IP category and Asia/Pacific region,” said Walden C. Rhines, CEO Emeritus of Mentor, a Siemens Business. “Longer term, the four quarter moving average increased for all categories except services.” Companies that were tracked employed 44'342 professionals in 2Q/2019, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the 41'706 employed in 2Q/2018, and up 1.9 percent compared to 1Q/2019. Revenue by Product Category Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) generated revenue of USD 793.8 million in 2Q/2019, which represents a 3.2 percent decrease compared to 2Q/2018. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 5.7 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was USD 500.1 million in 2Q/2019, a 7.1 percent increase compared to 2Q/2018. The four-quarters moving average increased 3.6 percent. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 224.3 million for 2Q/2019 represents an increase of 5.6 percent compared to 2Q/2018. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 7.1 percent. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totalled USD 835 million in 2Q/2019, a 19.7 percent increase compared to 2Q/2018. The four-quarters moving average increased 8.5 percent. Services revenue was USD 98.9 million in 2Q/2019, a decrease of 4 percent compared to 2Q/2018. The four-quarters moving average decreased 2.0 percent. Revenue by Region The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased USD 1037.4 million of EDA products and services in 2Q/2019, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to 2Q/2018. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 0.2 percent. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) increased 0.9 percent in 2Q/2019 compared to 2Q/2018 on revenues of USD 358.9 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average decreased 1.1 percent. Second quarter 2019 revenue from Japan decreased 10.1 percent to USD 220.7 million compared to 2Q/2018. The four-quarters moving average for Japan decreased 2.3 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 855.1 million in 2Q/2019, an increase of 23.7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2018. The four-quarters moving average increased 13.9 percent.
