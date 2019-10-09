© Note (illustration purpose only)

Note secures Swedish production contract

Swedish EMS provider Note has started batch production for the fast-growing Swedish company Human Care.

The production takes place at Note’s plant in Norrtälje, Sweden, and includes both electronics manufacturing and complete units. Note manufactures lifting solutions for hospitals and geriatric care for Human Care. The production facility in Norrtälje has an overall responsibility for the manufacturing of the products HeliQ, Altair and Roomer S as well as after-sales and service. Human Care has a range of products, that enhances the mobility for people with special needs, a press release states. “It is gratifying that our methodological efforts in the medtech area continues to develop strongly,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE's CEO and President. “Human Care has high standards for quality and delivery reliability, and we look forward to developing the collaboration further in the future.” “Our business requires partners that meet our high standards. I have previously had positive experiences with NOTE and the choice of NOTE as a supplier to Human Care was therefore perfectly natural,” says Stefan Hedelius, CEO and President at Human Care AB. “NOTE will be an important partner in our continued expansion.” Human Care’s headquarters is located in Stockholm (Sweden) and international subsidiaries are based in Canada, USA, the Netherlands and Australia.