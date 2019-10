© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

The company’s new plant, along with one in Manesar, Haryana, will enable MEAI to expand its output of products such as motor-control units for electric power steering, exhaust gas recirculation valves and giant magnet-resistance sensors, of which demand is expected to grow in line with increasing sales of vehicles offering enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions in the Indian market. Mitsubishi Electric , aiming to expand the scale of its automotive equipment business, is developing a range of automotive products for vehicles, engine integration control and high-density coil windings for motors. The new facility, when completed, will provide the company with approximately 20'000 square metres of available space. The facility will focus on the production of motor control units for electric power steering, exhaust gas recirculation valves and giant magnet-resistance sensors. Mitsubishi Electric is investing about JPY 1.7 billion (EUR 14.42 million) in this new venture.