TPC Wire & Cable snags Cicoil LLC

TPC Wire & Cable Corp. (TPC), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has wrapped the acquisition of Cicoil LLC., a manufacturer and distributor of flat cable and flat and round cable assemblies.

Based in Valencia, California, Cicoil’s technology is used in mission critical applications for mil-aero, semiconductor and medical tech industries. The purchase will allow TPC to expand its market reach and strengthen its portfolio of specialized wire and cable solutions to sophisticated, high cost-of-failure environments. In a press release announcing the purchase, TPC President and CEO Jeff Crane said, “We continue to execute our strategy of combining above market organic growth with acquisitions that diversify our product and service capabilities as well as the end markets we serve. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Cicoil and all of their associates to the TPC family. Howard and his strong team have built a great and growing business. Their deep technical expertise and commitment to R&D, combined with our commitment to solving customer problems will enable us to build on the success both companies have enjoyed. We are confident that this acquisition will better position both TPC and Cicoil to capture significant opportunities today and into the future.” TPC Wire & Cable was founded in 1979 in Macedonia, Ohio and is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.