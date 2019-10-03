© MLPWroclaw Electronics Production | October 03, 2019
Siemens moves in to new facility in Wrocław
Siemens Polska has leased about 4,000 square metre of warehouse space at MLP Wrocław logistics park.
Siemens will use 3,200 square metres for production and warehouse purposes, and approximately 700 square metres will be set aside for office space. The facility has already been handed over to the tenant, a press release from MLP Group reads. Siemens will manufacture high-quality control cabinets for the automotive and machinery industries on the property. The cabinets will be equipped with numerical control systems, drives and other components made by Siemens. Production is said to be launched in stages. The control cabinets manufactured in Poland will be sold mainly to business customers in Poland and Germany, with smaller batches marketed in the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland and northern Italy. The operations will provide jobs for almost 150 people, the press release continues.
