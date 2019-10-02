© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

kSARIA picks up CIA&D

kSARIA Corporation has added Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense (CIA&D) to its assets.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, CIA&D is an AS9100-registered manufacturer of electrical wiring harnesses, ignition leads, and flexible metal conduits serving blue-chip aerospace and defense customers, for both commercial and military aircraft applications, as well as products for the industrial end market. kSARIA is a supplier of mission-critical connectivity solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets and portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco. Behrman Capital acquired kSARIA one year ago. In a press release, kSARIA President and CEO Anthony J. Christopher said, "Acquiring CIA&D broadens kSARIA's connectivity solutions offering. Bringing together kSARIA's strength in fiber optics with CIA&D's electrical products will allow for significant cross-selling opportunities, as both businesses share many of the same customers. We expect a very smooth integration that will enable us to stay focused on serving all of our stakeholders." David S. Symonds, president and CEO of CIA&D also commented, "We are very proud of CIA&D's long and successful history of supporting the aerospace and defense industry. Major OEMs and manufacturers have come to rely on us given our extensive experience developing unique electrical interconnect solutions. We are excited to become part of kSARIA and partner with the management team and Behrman Capital to capitalize on opportunities to grow our business." Grant Behrman, managing partner of Behrman Capital, said, "kSARIA has made excellent progress since our initial investment last year. We are pleased that kSARIA is building on its success with the acquisition of CIA&D, a highly complementary business that will further enhance its strong position in the high-reliability optical and connectivity sector. We look forward to continuing to build kSARIA's organic growth and acquisition momentum as we expand our product offering and technical capabilities to better serve our customer base." Behrman is investing in partnership with members of kSARIA's senior management team, which will continue to lead the company.