EV battery plant part of SK Siltron’s plans for DuPont Semi

Details are emerging about SK Siltron’s plans for the pending USD 450 million acquisition of DuPont Electronics & Imaging’s Compound Semiconductor Solutions, expected to close by end of 2019.

SK Siltron plans for a significant investment in the business, strengthening R&D capabilities, and expanding production in the United States, as reported by MITECHNEWS, and a spokesman for SK Siltron said the company’s intention is to grow the business, expertise and employee base. SK Global Chemical also has a SK Saran Americas site in Midland. Currently, the Auburn Hills site has a workforce of 65. The acquisition will add to SK Siltron’s portfolio and global production capabilities in a growing part of the semiconductor industry and bolsters the SK Group’s EV capabilities. SK Innovation, another SK Group company, is investing USD 1.67 billion to build an EV battery plant in Georgia. “SK Siltron, part of South Korea-based SK Group, is acquiring the business to strengthen its capabilities as a global leader in developing and manufacturing semiconductor wafers,” the spokesman said. “Silicon carbide (SiC) wafers are critical components in semiconductor applications, such as electrical vehicles and telecommunications, because of their robustness and energy efficiency.” “The DuPont CSS business has state-of-the-art technologies for SiC wafer production to serve the power electronics market, but it is not a strategic priority for the E&I business,” said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Imaging. “Given its strategic focus, we believe SK Siltron will be a better owner and that the CSS business will thrive under SK Siltron’s ownership.”