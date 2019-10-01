© Flex Electronics Production | October 01, 2019
Flex names new Chief Supply Chain and procurement officer
Flex says that Lynn Torrel has been named chief supply chain and procurement officer, responsible for direct and indirect materials, transportation and logistics, business operations, materials management, and strategic supply chain management.
“Having a supply chain and procurement expert of Lynn’s caliber join our team will help Flex continue to innovate our real-time supply chain and procurement solutions,” says Francois Barbier, president, global operations, in a press release. “With her extensive experience managing supply chains, delivering improved financial performance, maximizing process efficiencies and productivity, and maintaining strong relationships with vendors and distributors, we know she’ll be a valuable asset to Flex and our customers.” Torrel brings with her 25 years of experience and an established track record in supply chain management. Torrel joins Flex from Avnet where she was president, Avnet United and Velocity, and was responsible for maintaining and growing Avnet’s largest and most strategic customers and supply chain programs globally. In addition, Lynn was responsible for Avnet’s semiconductor supplier relationships globally. She joined Avnet through its acquisition of EBV Elektronik (Munich) in 2001, where she served as manager of corporate accounts and logistics.
