AMETEK inks deal for Gatan

Ametek has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gatan from Roper Technologies for USD 925 million.

Gatan, a manufacturer of instrumentation including electron microscopy cameras and instrumentation and associated software, records annual sales of approximately USD 180 million, according to a press release. AMETEK Chairman and CEO David A. Zapico said, "Gatan is an outstanding company and nicely complements our existing portfolio of specialized offerings in high-end analytical instrumentation. Their differentiated technology solutions, premier brand and leadership positions in attractive growth markets make this a highly attractive acquisition for AMETEK." The transaction has an expected close date during the fourth quarter of 2019. Gatan will join AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG), which offers advanced analytical, monitoring, testing, calibrating and display instrumentation. Gatan is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.